Superhero Teams Up With Sydney Swans To Launch ‘Superhero Stories’: A Star-Studded AFL Series Blending Footy, Future Planning & Fan Connection

Superhero has deepened its AFL presence with a Sydney Swans ‘Swans and Superheroes’ content series starring Hamish McLachlan and Sydney AFL players.

The series forms part of Superhero’s broader sports marketing strategy, using authentic content to build brand affinity while reinforcing core financial literacy and planning messages. The award-winning superannuation and investment platform, with over 400,000 users and $3 billion in funds under management, is expanding its AFL footprint by launching an exclusive content series featuring Sydney Swans players. The series includes player interviews conducted by sports broadcasting veteran Hamish McLachlan.

The new 15-part series, ‘Superhero Stories,’ will showcase in-depth conversations with Swans stars including Isaac Heeney, Callum Mills, Errol Gulden, and Dane Rampe, alongside Senior Coach Dean Cox and Head of Player Wellbeing and Development, Brett Kirk. The series will explore their influences, future planning, and how the players think about life beyond football.

Set to launch in mid-April with weekly releases, the 5-minute episodes will live on the Sydney Swans website. To drive fan engagement, 30-second promotional teasers will be distributed across the club’s Instagram channel.

“We wanted to create something that genuinely connects fans with their heroes while subtly highlighting the importance of planning for the future,” said Superhero CEO, John Winters. “As the Official Superannuation Partner of the Sydney Swans, we’re passionate about seeing players setting themselves up for financially prosperous futures beyond their playing careers, a sentiment mirrored by the club”.

The interview format explores personal questions, including who the players consider their own superheroes, their concerns about the future, post-football career planning, and which influential figures they take inspiration from.

For Cox and Kirk, both retired veteran AFL players, the series retraces career decisions that led to their current positions and examines the family support systems behind their success.

The series represents a strategic content play for Superhero, which continues to position itself as a financial services provider committed to helping Australians make informed investment decisions.

“We love storytelling at the Swans. Sharing stories is a superpower that we actively focus on enabling. I believe that when you incorporate storytelling into a team, you get a more inspired and passionate group of athletes. Now, through series like this, we can share stories with the wider Swans community,” highlighting the value of mentorship and long-term planning that aligns with Superhero’s brand messaging,” said Sydney Swans assistant coach Brett Kirk.

“The Superhero series gives fans an insight into the person we often see as simply a player,” said McLachlan, who hosts all 15 interviews. “The conversations reveal the human side of athletes and give an insight into who shaped them and what’s important to them”.

The series will consist of weekly episodes released each Wednesday from April to August. The first episode, featuring Dane Rampe, will begin promotion on Wednesday, April 23.