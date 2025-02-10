‘Super Saturday LIVE’ Headlines Kayo Sports’ Biggest AFL Campaign With Jonathan Brown & Jack Riewoldt Dressed Up As Elton John

To mark its ‘Super Saturday LIVE’ coverage from 2025, Kayo Sports has launched an AFL campaign anchored by a TVC highlighting the new offering.

From the 2025 season, Fox Footy on Kayo Sports and Foxtel will be the only place to watch AFL on a Saturday in Victoria and Tasmania for every round of the home and away season, and nationally for at least the first eight rounds. Fox Footy will also feature its own commentary teams and graphics for every match across the round, giving audiences more choices.

‘Super Saturday LIVE’ is a new offering for Kayo Sports and Foxtel subscribers that will see live AFL coverage on Fox Footy in 4K every week including more analysis, new talent, programming and every blockbuster match.

Concepted and produced by Foxtel Group’s creative agency BALBOA, the TVC features 19 high-profile talent from Fox Footy, the AFL and the AFLW celebrating the coverage to the tune of Elton John’s hit ‘Saturday’, with AFL champions Jonathan Brown and Jack Riewoldt performing in costumes synonymous with the singer.

Other Fox Footy talent and sporting personalities featured in the TVC include Kath Loughnan, Garry Lyon, Dermott Brereton, Kevin Sheedy, Shaun Burgoyne, Adam Gilchrist, Jordan Lewis, Sarah Jones, Eddie Betts, Anthony Hudson, Leigh Montagna, David King, Brad Johnson, Gerard Whateley, Cam Mooney, Kelli Underwood and Tom Hawkins.

In addition to the exclusive Super Saturday LIVE message, the campaign, which extends to OOH, radio, digital and social, highlights other elements of Fox Footy’s AFL coverage including no ad breaks during play and every game of the round in 4K, from Thursday through to Sunday.

“Super Saturday LIVE on Kayo Sports will change the game for AFL coverage across the country. To celebrate, we have launched our biggest AFL campaign and biggest Kayo Sports digital campaign. You won’t be able to miss us. More footy, with no ad-breaks, world class production from the team at Fox Footy and every game in 4K – AFL in 2025 on Kayo Sports is delivering more value than ever for our subscribers,” Kayo Sports executive director at Cate Hefele said.

“We knew we had to create bold, unmissable campaign to reflect the scale of our AFL coverage from this season. What better way to mark this new era than by bringing together a host of Fox Footy’s best talent and the league’s star players into one celebratory TVC that belts out the iconic track, ‘Saturday’ by Elton John. Kayo Sports’ Get on Board brand platform continues to invite all AFL fans and fanatics to enjoy the communal energy and electrified atmosphere of a great game, while celebrating our historic Super Saturday LIVE coverage too,” Foxtel Group’s executive director, marketing & BALBOA Michael Nearhos added.

The new Kayo Sports campaign launched on Sunday 9 February.

Credits:

Client: Kayo Sports

Creative & production: BALBOA, Foxtel Group Creative Agency

Production partner: Truce Production Co.

Post-production VFX: 3P Studio

Sound design & music production: Uncanny Valley

Media: Foxtel Group Media and Mindshare