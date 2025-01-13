Suntory BOSS Coffee & YouTube Star, Andy Hearnden Celebrate Power Of Ambition In New Campaign Via It’s Friday

Chef and social media sensation Andy Hearnden, known as Andy Cooks, has joined Suntory BOSS Coffee to celebrate the bold ambition fuelled by Suntory BOSS Coffee across Australia and New Zealand in a new campaign created by the agency It’s Friday.

As a culinary creator with over 4.2 million Instagram followers, a cookbook, and 5 million YouTube subscribers, Andy knows the value of hard work backed up by unwavering ambition.

Showcasing his inspiring career journey, the campaign highlights Suntory BOSS Coffee as the ambitious coffee made for ambitious people – wherever they may be. Brewed hot and chilled fast, this distinctive beverage is crafted to provide a quality, refreshing coffee anytime, anywhere.

“I’ve been a Suntory BOSS Coffee fan for years, so getting to partner with them was a no-brainer. The Iced Long Black has always been my favourite—it has that real coffee kick I need to keep up with everything I’m working on. I’m thrilled to be working together to share the ambition and great taste that Suntory BOSS Coffee is all about,” said Hearnden.

Andy’s passion and determination aligns with Suntory’s ethos of always striving for what’s next. Whether he’s crafting culinary content, testing recipes, or sharing new cooking techniques, Andy will have a Suntory BOSS Coffee by his side to keep him fuelled and focused.

Morgan Loveridge, head of Oceania market execution – Suntory BOSS Coffee, said: “We’re excited to team up with someone who truly knows the power of ambition and the taste of success. Andy doesn’t just represent great food; he’s a testament to relentless drive and creativity—values at the heart of Suntory BOSS Coffee.”

“As someone who knows the importance of both taste and ambition, Andy’s goals and drive align perfectly with Suntory BOSS Coffee’s ambition to help ambitious workers keep achieving,” said Vince Lagana, CCO of It’s Friday.

The campaign will appear across social, digital, and OOH.

Credits

Client: Suntory BOSS Coffee

Creative Agency: It’s Friday

Production Company: Good Oil

Director: Adam Stevens

Executive Producer: Sam Long

Producer: Clare Shervington

Post Production: The Editors

Editor: Mark Burnett

Sound and Music: Squeak E. Clean

Photography: Juliet Taylor