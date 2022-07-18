Sunday TV Wrap: 10’s Hunted’s Debut Outruns Nine’s Beauty & The Geek’s Launch

10’s Hunted debuted last night, winning entertainment and nabbing 619,000 eyeballs.

Beating out Nine’s Beauty & The Geek launch, but Seven ultimately had the final win when it took out the night.

Also, excuse me why I go and start a Ben Owen Stan account. (Also, I swear this Twitter account below isn’t mine.)

I’ve got a not-so-low-key crush on Ben Owen on #HuntedAU #Hunted 😍 — Hope Douglas (@Hope_d2704) July 15, 2022

Seven News peaked at 912,000 viewers, Nine News earned 845,000 viewers.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s 7News Spotlight brought in 229,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Seven’s AFL brought in 310,000 views and go team!

The Best of The Best And The Worst Of The Red Faces scored 592,000 viewers – any celebration of Hey Hey It’s Saturday is always worth a watch.

10’s The Sunday Project brought in 244,000 viewers, and 10 News First brought in 219,000 viewers.

Nine’s Beauty and The Greek brought in 476,000 eyeballs – a big shift from last year’s debut that brought in 808,000 viewers. But Sophie Monk’s pure charisma, as always, was a complete delight.

Is this Beauty and the Geek or guys I would lust after on Smith St? pic.twitter.com/oEQnsIpQEt — Exhausted Spice (@exhaustedspice) July 17, 2022

Meanwhile, 60 Minutes grabbed 383,00 viewers, and NRL grabbed 248,000 viewers – Rabbitoh’s brought it home!

Are you serious? How many fucking missed tackles have we had in this 2nd half?!?! 😠 #Rabbitohs #NRLBulldogsSouths — Tyler Villagra #17🏆 (RIP BLACK MAMBA 26/1/20🙏💔) (@TylerVillagra24) July 17, 2022

ABC had a strong night with ABC News, netting 569,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Mystery Road Origin pulled in 328,000 viewers – and ABC’s original content is not to be messed with!

ABC’s star was Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities Of The World, which grabbed 488,000 viewers. Insiders earned 273,000 viewers, and Landline grabbed 213,000 viewers.