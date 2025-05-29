State Of Origin Opener Scores Big: Average Audiences Climb Nearly 10% Year-On-Year

After a clinical 18–6 win over Queensland at Suncorp Stadium, the New South Wales Blues have not only taken the upper hand in the 2025 State of Origin series, but they’ve also reignited a fierce rivalry that continues to captivate the nation. Nathan Cleary and Mitchell Moses were at the heart of the Blues’ dominance, while Zac Lomax’s two-try performance sealed a historic third consecutive Origin win for NSW, and a second straight victory in Brisbane.

But it isn’t just the on-field action that is making headlines. Last night’s Game One drew a Total TV national reach of 5,449,000 and an average audience of 3,755,000, eclipsing the 2024 opener by nearly 10%, which achieved a total TV national reach of 5,306,000 and an average audience of 3,436,000.

The viewership uptake is not just a huge win for the Nine Network and it’s broadcast sponsors: Westpac, Harvey Norman, Telstra, McDonald’s, Kia, Youi, Stan and Sportsbet, but also continues the upward trend for one of Australia’s most commercially valuable sporting properties.

Origin’s reach extends far beyond the stadium walls. In a fragmented media landscape, it remains one of the few live events that captivates the nation, sparking conversations in pubs, group chats, and boardrooms. For sponsors, this is the gold standard: cross-platform integration, high engagement, and a narrative arc built around passion, rivalry and state pride.

Check out B&T’s wrap of how brands showed up for Origin in 2025!

And it’s not just the men drawing the crowds. The 2025 Women’s State of Origin series is breaking records of its own and setting new benchmarks for brand opportunity.

Game One in Brisbane saw a record crowd of 26,022, while 927,000 Australians tuned in on Nine’s free-to-air and digital platforms, making it the most-watched rugby league game of the season, across both men’s and women’s codes.

Even torrential rain couldn’t slow the momentum in Game Two, where 16,000 fans showed up to watch the Blues secure the series with a commanding win. That game reached 2.13 million nationally, with an average audience of 1.067 million, dwarfing many regular-season men’s matches and confirming the women’s game as a serious player in its own right.

Anne Gruber, Nine’s Director of Content Partnerships – Sport, Olympic and Paralympic Games, said brands are taking notice.

“The strong growth in viewership and attendance for the Women’s State of Origin is a clear indicator of the immense value and engagement this sporting event now commands. For Nine’s sponsors, this increased reach translates directly into unprecedented opportunities to connect with a highly passionate and expanding audience… making it an attractive proposition for brands looking to empower women’s sport and achieve significant brand exposure.”

Women’s Origin sponsors, Harvey Norman, Westpac, McDonald’s, Telstra, Kia and Sportsbet, are now reaping the rewards of their early backing, enjoying front-row access to a sport on the rise.

Tonight’s Game Three in Newcastle, airing live on Nine and 9Now, is expected to draw another bumper crowd and ratings bonanza. The Blues are chasing a clean sweep, while the Maroons are desperate to spoil the party. With stars like Jess Sergis, Jaime Chapman, Ali Brigginshaw and Jesse Southwell on show, and Wide World of Sports delivering premium coverage with a blend of league legends and new voices, the stage is set for another defining moment.