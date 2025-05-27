State Vs State, Campaign Vs Campaign: Brands Go Head-To-Head In The Origin Arena

State of Origin isn’t just a battle between QLD and NSW, it’s a battlefield for brands as well. Much like the Super Bowl in the US, Australia’s fiercest rugby league rivalry has become a prime-time marketing moment, where campaigns are crafted for passion, pride and maximum impact. And while many activations remain tightly under wraps until kick-off, a handful have already broken cover, giving fans a taste of just how creative, cheeky and culturally tuned in Aussie advertisers can be when footy fever takes hold.

From collector cups to pies, brands are tapping into the tribalism of Origin with campaigns that are bold and unmistakably Australian. Whether you’re backing the Blues or Maroons, these campaigns prove that, when it comes to Origin, marketing teams can be just as competitive as the players on the field.

The battle has well and truly begun. Let’s dive in!

XXXX

XXXX is taking its love for the Queensland Maroons to new heights, literally, by flying giant XXXX GOLD beer cans over the Brisbane River. The eye-catching stunt is part of a larger campaign celebrating Queensland pride, aiming to honour the communities and postcodes that make the state unique.

Alongside the spectacle, the brand has launched a massive giveaway with over $2 million in instant prizes and cash. To enter, fans just need to purchase a specially marked carton of XXXX Gold, scan the barcode, and choose a Queensland postcode. With a 1-in-6 chance to win instantly, the campaign is both a visual celebration and a consumer incentive.

Adding to the fun, XXXX has roped in NRL legend Paul “Fatty” Vautin for a nostalgic and tech-savvy twist. Through the new Fatty Says app, fans can hear AI-generated commentary from Fatty during all three State of Origin games.

The app also features “FatGPT,” an interactive chatbot where fans can ask Fatty their burning questions about footy, food, and more, accessible only by buying a carton. Running until July 31, the campaign blends local pride, digital innovation, and classic Aussie humour in a uniquely Queensland celebration.

McDonalds

McDonald’s was the first to enter the Origin ring this year with the launch of limited edition Blues and Maroons meals as part of an integrated campaign via DDB Group Sydney.

As sponsors of both the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons, Macca’s cooked up a campaign as big as a front rower. Each meal comes in either medium or large with a choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, fries, drink, and one of six legendary Blues and Maroons collector cups, commemorating iconic moments from each state’s Origin history – from miracle tries to drought-breaking wins and everything in between.

The meals are available in NSW and ACT restaurants for Blues fans and in Queensland and the Northern Territory for Maroons fans, with campaign content targeting each state.

The campaign kicked off on socials with a cheeky back-and-forth between two of Origin’s most beloved legends and larrikins, Johnathan Thurston and Nathan Hindmarsh, who have brought their famous interstate rivalry to Instagram Stories for some good old-fashioned banter.

The seven-week fully integrated campaign spans TV, online video, digital, radio, in-store, social and broadcast integration across Nine, Fox League, Triple M and more, with bespoke creative in each state.

The campaign’s hero film – airing now on TV and online – features fans of every flavour gearing up for game day in wildly passionate ways. From jerseys, baby names to questionable face paint, it all leads to one place: the counter at Macca’s, where loyalty can now be served with fries.

As the campaign unfolds, footy tragics will see their collector’s cups become the key to unlock bonus Blues or Maroons content, giving fans the chance to win some surprise prizes.

B&T sat down with Blues tragic and long-standing Panthers supporter Jack Nunn, creative partner at DDB Group Sydney, to find out why Maccas is inserting itself into the origin feud.

“Wouldn’t it be cool if we could tap into all that passion that New South Wales fans have for the Blues and that Queensland fans have for the Maroons, and actually put that passion on the menu at Maccas,” he said.

Determined to deliver a fantastic product that wasn’t going to disappoint Rugby League fanatics, this project has been in the works for more than a year now.

“We landed on this thought with these cups, of capturing six of the greatest origin moments from the blues and from the Maroons, and then actually taking it one step further by designing the cups as the jersey from that same year,” Nunn said.

Read more from B&T’s exclusive interview with Nunn here.

Beefy’s Pies

Beefy’s Pies is bringing rivalry to the menu with the launch of its limited, Steak vs. Steak range. Kicking off on Monday, 26 May until Wednesday, 9 July, Queensland and New South Wales will go head-to-head in a pie-off like no other, with two exclusive state-branded steak pies created to honour the occasion.

Each QLD and NSW branded pie is 20 per cent bigger than the Beefy’s standard size and made with the brand’s signature award-winning recipe using tender Queensland beef. But in true state vs

state spirit, it’s not just about taste it’s about team pride and giving back, with $1 from every QLD and NSW pie purchased donated directly to children’s health charity Give Me 5.

“Off the back of last year’s incredible support, where we raised $25,000 for Give Me 5 through our QLD pies, we’re excited to go even bigger in 2025. This year, it’s QLD vs. NSW as we bring the full rivalry to life with two epic pies, each proudly stamped with their state. We know Aussies love a good pie, especially a Beefy’s pie, and there’s no better way to back your state and support a great cause at the same time. Every QLD and NSW pie sold means $1 to Give Me 5, and this year we’re aiming to raise at least $28,000. So, the challenge is on: who’ll eat more, give more, and show more pie pride – Queensland or New South Wales?” said Beefy’s general manager and proud Queenslander, Jason Lyons.

A running tally will track pie sales throughout the campaign, showing which State’s fans have the most team spirit. Customers can cast their culinary vote by choosing either the Queensland or New South Wales 20 per cent bigger Signature Steak pie, proudly backing their team one delicious mouthful at a time.

The Steak vs. Steak pies are available in-store at Beefy’s locations throughout the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Toowoomba and Ballina, as well as online via the Beefy’s app and for delivery (within a radius of local stores) through Uber Eats and DoorDash. Gold Coast fans will also soon be able to share their team pride with new stores targeted to open in Coolangatta and Oxenford this July.

VB

Victoria Bitter, the official beer sponsor of State of Origin, has partnered with brand experience and innovation company Akcelo to develop VB’s Very Bitter Tissues, a unique idea designed to stir the state vs state banter ahead of this year’s series.

The campaign leans into the competitive interstate spirit of Origin, giving fans a new way to fuel the rivalry and have a laugh by gifting a box of VB tissues to friends on the losing side. Each pack features half-NSW, half-QLD colours, classic one-liners such as “Sorry for your loss”, “You tried your best,” and “Chin up, Champ”, plus a lid that doubles as a beer coaster.

Fans aged 18+ can pre-register their interest at vb.com.au/tissues and nominate their team. When the final siren sounds after Origin Games 1 and 2, those who had pre-registered and picked the winning team will receive an email to order their free box of VB’s Very Bitter Tissues, with limited stock meaning they’re unlikely to last until game 3.

The idea is backed by former Origin greats Bryan Fletcher (NSW) and Mat Rogers (QLD), who are helping to dial up the rivalry in the lead-up to Game One through PR and social content. The pair are filmed sharing a VB at the pub and trading jabs over who’s coming out on top – and who’ll be needing a box of tissues. Their banter will continue across social media in the lead-up to Games 1 and 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan Fletcher (@fletchbry)

“The banter between states is such a big part of what makes State of Origin exciting, and Very Bitter Tissues was a great opportunity to tap into that fandom in a uniquely VB way. It’s a simple, cheeky idea that gave us room to play with the brand’s personality, and we’ve loved bringing it to life alongside the team at VB,” said Jon Kenyon, managing partner at Akcelo.

“Victoria Bitter is proudly the official beer of State of Origin, and we are all about rewarding the hard work on the field. But once the siren sounds we want to give our drinkers a chance to have a laugh, and that’s what Very Bitter Tissues will do,” said Tessa Whittaker, marketing manager at Victoria Bitter.

The campaign is rolling out nationally, supported by talent, PR and social activity, with pre-registrations now open ahead of Game Day on 28 May.

Ringers Western

Ringer’s Western has launched the “perfect trans-seasonal wardrobe staple” with a range of NSW and QLD Rugby Jerseys.

The Rivalry Rugby Jersey is described by the brand as the perfect way to support your team in the Origin.

“Make sure you support your team by repping your states colour,” the brand said in an Instagram post launching the line.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ringers Western (@ringerswestern)

Crafted from 100% Cotton rugby knit, this jersey is built to withstand the toughest of matches while providing all-day comfort and warmth. Designed for versatility, the unisex style and loose fit ensure a relaxed yet flattering silhouette for both men and women. The dropped shoulder adds a relaxed feel whilst ensuring freedom of movement.

Complete with Ringer’s Western woven labels, this jersey is a true symbol of the brand’s dedication to authentic Western style and quality.

Ancestry

Ancestry has returned as a partner of Ampol State of Origin for the second consecutive year in 2025. Under the banner ‘Discover Your Origin’, this powerful partnership shines a spotlight on Ancestry’s cutting-edge DNA offerings, encouraging Australians to explore their roots and celebrate their heritage – all while backing their home state on the field.

The campaign will roll out across a mix of paid and owned channels, delivered in collaboration with the NRL. Ancestry will take centre stage with bold in-stadium signage, high-impact takeovers on NRL.com.au, and a compelling television commercial highlighting the power of DNA discovery.

Following a successful 2024 partnership, the brand aims to deepen Australians’ understanding of how their DNA and family history can be explored through its products, helping people forge a stronger sense of identity and a more meaningful connection to their past.

This year, to help Australians learn more about their own origins, genetic traits and potential DNA matches, Ancestry is offering fans an exclusive discount code (ORIGIN30) to access rare offers on its AncestryDNA and AncestryDNA + Traits kits. If the code is applied between the 24th and 29th of May 2025, customers can purchase AncestryDNA Kits for $89 (reduced from $129), and AncestryDNA + Traits Kits for $105 (reduced from $159).

“At Ancestry, we’re embarking on an exciting journey as we join forces with State of Origin for the second time,” said James Walmsley, country manager at Ancestry. “This partnership presents a unique opportunity to reconnect with fans of the game, amplify our brand message, and showcase the power of Ancestry. State of Origin is a key moment in Australian culture and we felt the partnership was a natural alignment.”

“Our campaign message, ‘Discover your Origin’ encapsulates the essence of this partnership, inviting audiences to embark on a journey of self-discovery and connection,” added Walmsley.

The partnership was facilitated by Publicis Sport & Entertainment Australia with campaign strategy by media agency, Spark Foundry Australia, and creative development by Saatchi & Saatchi Australia.

“We’re thrilled to see Ancestry build on the foundations of their first year as a State of Origin sponsor with an integrated campaign that celebrates the rich history of Origin – unearthing both legendary and little-known family connections that have shaped the game over the past 45 years,” said national director of Publicis Sport & Entertainment Australia, Will Koukouras.

“We’re proud to help Ancestry strengthen its ties with the State of Origin audience. This campaign continues our journey of turning family history into something immediate and emotional — making it relevant not just to fans of the game, but to anyone who values where they come from,” said Saatchi & Saatchi Australia managing director, Toby Aldred.

Ancestry invites fans and enthusiasts alike to join in celebrating the rich heritage of the Australian Rugby League and to embark on their own journey of discovering their own Origin story with Ancestry.