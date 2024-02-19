Spotlight On Sponsors: Misinformation Swirls As Parramatta Eels Suffer A Devastating Pre-Season Loss

Aimee Edwards
The Parramatta Eels are off to a disappointing start to the 2024 season after succumbing to the wrath of the Canberra Raiders, 38 points to 16 in their first pre-season game of the year.

Update 20/02/24: a previous version of this article referenced reports that the Parramatta Eels had lost $1.25 million in sponsorship from the Parramatta City Council. B&T now understands that this claim is false and sincerely apologises for any inaccuracies in the original piece.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season.

With major sponsorships approaching the end of their current term and others experiencing public scrutiny, there is a lot of misinformation surrounding the mighty Eels, who have their eyes locked on winning their first premiership since 1986.

B&T has you covered on all sponsorship news out of the Parramatta Eels.

ALAND

Now entering the final year of their current arrangement, ALAND has been a proud support for the Parramatta Eels since 2016. Over the years, the partnership has become one of the most recognisable across the NRL. The arrangement sees the development, construction, sales, and property management company’s logo take a prime position on the front and rear of the teams playing jerseys, seamlessly blending in with the teams’ colours.

“We’re extremely excited to continue our relationship with the mighty Eels. Parramatta is my home town; it’s where my heart is, and our business, ALAND, is built around this special place – Sydney’s geographical heart,” said ALAND founder Andrew Hrsto when the deal was extended in 2021. “The Eels embody that same passion, and we can’t think of a better partnership. We have focussed our work here, have already delivered many hundreds of homes in the region, and plan on providing many more over the years to come”.

Parramatta City Council

Back in December 2023 a confidential council paper was leaked to the media which included various sponsorship options available to Councillors.

The Eels have confirmed with B&T that what was placed in front of Council, and what was agreed on, was a full 3-year partnership of $1.15m in January 2024.

Despite public backlash at the time, Councillor Michelle Garrard said that the corporate partnership was not simply handing money over to the team for them to do whatever they want with.  “There will be deliverables,” she said. The deal included funding for the women’s game and the council logo appearing on the NRLW jerseys.

TAB

A brand new sponsor for 2024, the Parramatta Eels, has signed a multi-year partnership with racing and sports betting brand TAB.

Eels take on the TAB shot-clock – Credit – Parramatta Eels

The deal sees TAB branding appear across LED signage on game days. It also secures hospitality naming rights and will feature a number of unique experiences for Eels members and fans. TAB will also feature across the club’s digital channels through brand-integrated content whilst promoting Responsible Gambling information.

Official Sponsors

