Spotlight On Sponsors: Bulldogs Sitting Pretty At The Top Of The Ladder On & Off The Field

It’s been an epic week of sports and sports sponsorship news. Last night Queensland did the most Maroon thing ever, beating a clunky NSW Blues side 26-24 with their backs against the wall.
Coach Billy Slater was under immense pressure following a tumultuous week that included dropping his state captain, and getting into a media argument with ex-Blue Aaron Woods. Already being down one-nil in the series this was added extra pressure that his underdog side did not need.
However, Slaters decision to drop Daly Cherry-Evans proved a masterstroke as newly appointed captain Cameron Munster spearheaded his side to a gutsy two point victory, off the back of a try and 130 running metres, which was the most out of anyone in his side. Queensland jumped out to a very handy 26-6 point lead at half time as a result of NSW’s terrible ball security and discipline.
Tasked with the biggest comeback in State of Origin history, NSW came out in the second half firing. With nine minutes remaining of the match the Blues found themselves behind by two points on the scoreboard, thanks to a hat trick from workhorse winger Brian To’o.
But unfortunately for Blues supporters it was not to be as Zac Lomax converted only two out of his five conversions leaving six points out on the field. This proved costly as QLD would hang on to a two point victory, which sets up a game three decider in Sydney.
Over in North America and The Florida Panthers have secured the title of Stanley Cup champions for the second consecutive year, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in each of the past two Stanley Cup Final series. A five-one victory in game six yesterday saw the Panthers take the series win in six matches. Canadian fans will have to wait another year to see one of their teams take out the Stanley Cup, which in fact, has not been done since 1993.
Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.
This weeks Spotlight on Sponsors features the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs setting a new precedent with sponsor integration, Elite Supplements signing AFL and Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos, Reddit landing Cricket royalty, Sachin Tendulkar and Samsung Electronics announcing it will be a major sponsor for the upcoming TCS Sydney Marathon.
In a remarkable tribute that captures the essence of that famous night, major partner Laundy Hotels has transformed its branding to mirror the iconic styling from the original 1995 jersey, creating an authentic recreation of the premiership winning strip.
This tribute has been made possible through the generous support of Hyundai, the original 1995 jersey sponsor, who have allowed Laundy to replicate its distinctive logo styling.
Bulldogs CEO Aaron Warburton praised the innovative approach that brought this unique tribute to life.
“This Heritage Jersey represents everything we stand for at the Bulldogs—honouring our past while innovating for the future,” he said.
“Arthur Laundy and his team have shown incredible creativity and respect for our history by adapting their branding to recreate that iconic 1995 look. It demonstrates their genuine commitment to celebrating the moments that define our great Club.”
“For our Members and supporters who witnessed that incredible night, this jersey will bring back memories of one of the greatest achievements in our Club’s proud history. It’s a fitting tribute to a team that showed the heart of a Bulldog.”
Arthur Laundy, director and owner of Laundy Hotels, said the creative approach perfectly honours the 1995 Premiers.
“Our connection with the Bulldogs runs deep—back to those legendary teams of the 1980s when we first became involved with the Club,”said Laundy.
“When we had the opportunity to help celebrate the 30th anniversary of the ’95 premiership, we wanted to do something truly special. By recreating that famous jersey styling, we’re paying tribute to a team that showed incredible courage and determination.
“The 1995 team embodied everything great about this Club—they were written off, but they had the heart of Bulldogs. It’s an honour to be the major partner of this great club, and this heritage jersey shows our commitment to celebrating the moments that make the Bulldogs so special.”
The innovative partnership approach demonstrates Laundy’s deep understanding of Bulldogs history and the clubs commitment to honouring Canterbury’s greatest achievements, creating what promises to be one of the most memorable heritage jerseys in the NRL’s history.
The 1995 heritage jersey will be worn when the Bulldogs take on its opponents in Round 21 at Allianz Stadium against the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, bringing back memories of that famous October night when the underdogs became champions.
Nick Daicos x Elite Supplements
AFL phenomenon Nick Daicos has officially joined forces with Elite Supplements, becoming the newest face of Australia’s leading supplements retailer. At just 22 years old, Daicos has emerged as one of the most exciting players in the AFL—a Collingwood midfielder known for his elite footy IQ, unrivalled endurance, and relentless professionalism.
A top contender for the 2025 Brownlow Medal, Daicos has become a symbol of what’s possible when natural talent meets preparation and consistency.The partnership marks a new chapter for Elite Supplements, a brand that has grown from humble beginnings to become a nationwide community of over 120 stores, all staffed by certified sports nutritionists, united by one mission: to help Australians go beyond their best.
“Partnering with Elite Supplements felt like a natural fit,” said Daicos. “I’ve always believed that preparation is everything. Whether it’s training, recovery, or nutrition, it all matters. This partnership is about more than just products—it’s about sharing the importance of doing the little things right, and helping others take that next step in their journey.”
As part of the ambassador role, Daicos will feature in a series of national campaigns, digital content and in-store experiences that shine a light on his approach to performance, from the vitamins and supplements that support his recovery to the mindset he brings to every session.
Domenic Giampaolo, CEO of Elite Supplements, said the brand was thrilled to welcome Daicos to its roster of Elite ambassadors. “Nick is the ultimate example of what we mean when we say ‘beyond your best’. He’s focused, disciplined, and always looking to improve—but he also brings humility and authenticity to everything he does.
“He’s the kind of athlete who doesn’t just influence the game, he influences culture. We’re proud to have him join the Elite family and can’t wait to show what we’ll build together.”
The partnership is more than a brand alignment—it’s a shared belief in the power of support, education, and community. Every Elite Supplements retail team member is a certified sports nutritionist, ensuring Australians get trusted, personalised guidance to fuel their goals.Daicos joins a growing stable of Elite ambassadors, including NRL stars Jordan Riki and Herbie Farnworth, reflecting the brand’s commitment to supporting athletes across codes, disciplines,
and stages of their journey.
“We’ve built Elite to be more than a store—it’s a support system,” added Giampaolo. “Our customers are everyday people doing extraordinary things—just like Nick. Whether you’re chasing a podium finish or your first five km run, we’re here to support you.”
In celebration of its partnership with Nick Daicos and as part of its ongoing commitment to community connection, Elite Supplements will host a special meet and greet event at its Melbourne Central store from 4:00–5:00pm on Wednesday, June 25.
Fans will have the opportunity to meet the AFL star in person, snap a photo, and receive a signed item during the exclusive one-hour appearance.
Sachin Tendulkar x Reddit
Reddit has announced that the “God of Cricket” Sachin Tendulkar has joined them as its newest brand ambassador. This collaboration underscores Reddit’s commitment to fostering digital communities centred around shared passions like cricket.
It also reflects Reddit’s growing relevance in the broader sports landscape, recognising the significant engagement and enthusiasm sports generates among our diverse user base. Earlier this year, Reddit announced a partnership with Serie A, the professional football league in Italy, and last year, announced a new partnership program with major US professional sports leagues, including NFL, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour and Nascar.
Beginning this month, sports fans will have exclusive opportunities to engage with Tendulkar, one of cricket’s most beloved heroes, in Reddit communities, including the fan run Sachin Tendulkar thread. Through his official Reddit profile the iconic player will share personal reflections, match insights, and exclusive content.
In the coming months, Tendulkar will also appear in a new marketing campaign for Reddit in India as well as other markets throughout the world.“For me, cricket has always been about that pure connection with people, on and off the field. In getting to know Reddit, what stands out is the sheer passion that brings its communities together,” said Sachin Tendulkar.
“I’m especially looking forward to discovering conversations on r/IndiaCricket and r/IndianSports. It’s a unique platform where people truly share what they love. This association gives me an opportunity to connect with fans in new ways and celebrate our shared love for sports.”
“Sachin Tendulkar, a name synonymous with cricket excellence, possessed a remarkable ability to transcend boundaries and unite people through his extraordinary talent. His presence on the field fostered a powerful sense of community among fans, who were drawn together by their shared admiration for the master blaster,” said Durgesh Kaushik, Reddit’s vice president of international growth.
“This unifying community spirit is precisely what we aim to empower and cultivate at Reddit. We envision Reddit’s cricket communities becoming vibrant digital spaces where fans from every corner of the globe can come together, connect, and share their passion for the sport, and most importantly, engage directly with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. We are immensely proud and excited to officially welcome the Master Blaster as Reddit’s Brand Ambassador.
“We believe that his participation will enrich the experience for cricket fans worldwide, offering them unprecedented opportunities for interacting and connecting with one of the game’s greatest icons.”
Just sixteen when he first stepped onto the field to represent India, Sachin today is synonymous with all things cricket. It was his exploits and records on the field that earned him the moniker ‘Master Blaster’ at a very young age and later led to him becoming an icon and a role model for generations.
Loved and adored by fans across the world, Tendulkar is revered as one of the most decorated cricketers to have ever played the sport. Off the field, Sachin leads an extensive portfolio as one of the highest-valued celebrity endorsers. For his contributions to cricket and beyond, he has been conferred with the Bharat Ratna (India’s highest civilian award), the Padma Vibhushan, the Padma Shri, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the Laureus Sporting Moment Award, among other accolades.
A long-standing UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, the five foot five cricket whizz continues to inspire millions through his efforts beyond the cricket boundaries.
His philanthropic initiatives, led by the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, focus on health, education, and sports for children, impacting more than 100,000 children annually in remote and underserved communities in India.
TCS Sydney Marathon x Samsung Electronics
Samsung Electronics has announced it is hitting the ground running as a Major Partner of the TCS Sydney Marathon presented by ASICS. As the marathon’s official health technology partner, Samsung furthers its commitment to Australians to push boundaries and deliver performance in technology, health and wellness.
“We are very proud to be partnering with the TCS Sydney Marathon, an iconic Australian event that, like our Galaxy wearables, embodies the spirit of endurance, innovation and excellence,” said Eric Chou, vice president of mobile experience at Samsung Australia.
“This collaboration allows us to celebrate the passion and commitment of the participants while supporting athletes at all levels with the tools to train
smarter and recover better to help each reach their personal best.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Samsung as the Official Health Technology Partner in 2025,” said Wayne Larden, TCS Sydney Marathon race director.
“As an international brand known for its leadership in the mobile and wearables space, their innovative health and sleep technology aligns with our goals to enhance a runner’s journey from start to finish, empowering our participants with the tools they need to run and recover from a successful race.”
As the official health technology partner of the TCS Sydney Marathon, Samsung will be promoting the importance of building good sleep habits to improve recovery in runners and showcasing its free Samsung health app.
Combined with a Samsung Galaxy Watch and/or Galaxy Ring, Samsung health can further help runners train their sleep by offering personalised guidance and support for improving sleep patterns, setting daily goals, and following a coaching program to achieve better sleep.
In the lead up to the 2025 TCS Sydney Marathon, recently named the seventh Abbott World Marathon Major, Samsung will be activating at a several key events and hosting exciting experiences for the running community.
- Samsung brand ambassadors will be at four TCS Sydney Marathon Run Clubs events, providing attendees the opportunity to get their hands on a “Train Your Sleep” merch kit, win exciting giveaways and learn about Galaxy products and features to help improve their training and recovery regime.
- Sleep and running experts will also be on hand at events speaking to the running community, about the opportunities to find improvement in sleep and recovery.
- On August 28-30 Samsung will be exhibiting in a prime position within the TCS Sydney Marathon Running Show offering a unique experience for all attendees, as well as offering exclusive opportunities for TCS Sydney Marathon runners to win competitions and access exclusive discounts.