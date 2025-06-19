Spotlight On Sponsors: Bulldogs Sitting Pretty At The Top Of The Ladder On & Off The Field

It’s been an epic week of sports and sports sponsorship news. Last night Queensland did the most Maroon thing ever, beating a clunky NSW Blues side 26-24 with their backs against the wall. Coach Billy Slater was under immense pressure following a tumultuous week that included dropping his state captain, and getting into a media argument with ex-Blue Aaron Woods. Already being down one-nil in the series this was added extra pressure that his underdog side did not need.

However, Slaters decision to drop Daly Cherry-Evans proved a masterstroke as newly appointed captain Cameron Munster spearheaded his side to a gutsy two point victory, off the back of a try and 130 running metres, which was the most out of anyone in his side. Queensland jumped out to a very handy 26-6 point lead at half time as a result of NSW’s terrible ball security and discipline.

Tasked with the biggest comeback in State of Origin history, NSW came out in the second half firing. With nine minutes remaining of the match the Blues found themselves behind by two points on the scoreboard, thanks to a hat trick from workhorse winger Brian To’o.

But unfortunately for Blues supporters it was not to be as Zac Lomax converted only two out of his five conversions leaving six points out on the field. This proved costly as QLD would hang on to a two point victory, which sets up a game three decider in Sydney.

Over in North America and The Florida Panthers have secured the title of Stanley Cup champions for the second consecutive year, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in each of the past two Stanley Cup Final series. A five-one victory in game six yesterday saw the Panthers take the series win in six matches. Canadian fans will have to wait another year to see one of their teams take out the Stanley Cup, which in fact, has not been done since 1993.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

This weeks Spotlight on Sponsors features the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs setting a new precedent with sponsor integration, Elite Supplements signing AFL and Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos, Reddit landing Cricket royalty, Sachin Tendulkar and Samsung Electronics announcing it will be a major sponsor for the upcoming TCS Sydney Marathon.

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs x Laundy Hotels The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have turned back the clock in spectacular fashion, after the club unveiled a special 1995 heritage jersey to commemorate the 30th anniversary of its grand final triumph over Manly. The iconic jersey recreates the original look from that unforgettable night when Terry Lamb lifted the Winfield Cup in one of rugby league’s greatest boil over victories—a 17-4 triumph that remains etched in Bulldogs folklore. The 1995 season stands as one of the greatest chapters in the Club’s 90-year history. Against all odds, the Bulldogs claimed their first Premiership in seven years, delivering one of the most memorable grand final performances ever witnessed at the old Sydney Football Stadium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (@nrl_bulldogs)

In a remarkable tribute that captures the essence of that famous night, major partner Laundy Hotels has transformed its branding to mirror the iconic styling from the original 1995 jersey, creating an authentic recreation of the premiership winning strip.

This tribute has been made possible through the generous support of Hyundai, the original 1995 jersey sponsor, who have allowed Laundy to replicate its distinctive logo styling.

Bulldogs CEO Aaron Warburton praised the innovative approach that brought this unique tribute to life.

“This Heritage Jersey represents everything we stand for at the Bulldogs—honouring our past while innovating for the future,” he said. “Arthur Laundy and his team have shown incredible creativity and respect for our history by adapting their branding to recreate that iconic 1995 look. It demonstrates their genuine commitment to celebrating the moments that define our great Club.” “For our Members and supporters who witnessed that incredible night, this jersey will bring back memories of one of the greatest achievements in our Club’s proud history. It’s a fitting tribute to a team that showed the heart of a Bulldog.” Arthur Laundy, director and owner of Laundy Hotels, said the creative approach perfectly honours the 1995 Premiers. “Our connection with the Bulldogs runs deep—back to those legendary teams of the 1980s when we first became involved with the Club,”said Laundy. “When we had the opportunity to help celebrate the 30th anniversary of the ’95 premiership, we wanted to do something truly special. By recreating that famous jersey styling, we’re paying tribute to a team that showed incredible courage and determination. “The 1995 team embodied everything great about this Club—they were written off, but they had the heart of Bulldogs. It’s an honour to be the major partner of this great club, and this heritage jersey shows our commitment to celebrating the moments that make the Bulldogs so special.” The innovative partnership approach demonstrates Laundy’s deep understanding of Bulldogs history and the clubs commitment to honouring Canterbury’s greatest achievements, creating what promises to be one of the most memorable heritage jerseys in the NRL’s history. The 1995 heritage jersey will be worn when the Bulldogs take on its opponents in Round 21 at Allianz Stadium against the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, bringing back memories of that famous October night when the underdogs became champions.

Nick Daicos x Elite Supplements

AFL phenomenon Nick Daicos has officially joined forces with Elite Supplements, becoming the newest face of Australia’s leading supplements retailer. At just 22 years old, Daicos has emerged as one of the most exciting players in the AFL—a Collingwood midfielder known for his elite footy IQ, unrivalled endurance, and relentless professionalism.