Spotify Joins ARIA Awards As Official Presenting Partner

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) has welcomed Spotify as the new presenting partner of the ARIA Awards, delivering an unprecedented global platform for Australian music to shine.

Leveraging Spotify’s millions of international listeners, in-app programming, and strategic marketing initiatives, the three-year partnership will amplify ARIA Award winners, nominees and all Australian artists far beyond our local borders.

Through targeted playlisting, editorial support, and high-impact marketing, the momentum of the Awards will translate into real export opportunities for Australian music, ensuring Australia and the world are listening.

Spotify will also work closely with ARIA to activate around key moments throughout the calendar year, bringing together industry leaders, media, and international stakeholders to champion Australian music and foster greater global opportunities and exchanges.

“We’ve seen the incredible impact Spotify has had in driving local and international recognition for BRITs nominees and winners, and we’re thrilled to bring this unprecedented level of opportunity, engagement and marketing support to Australian artists right across the year, and especially at Awards time,” said ARIA CEO, Annabelle Herd.

“The ARIA Awards are a critical platform for local artists, but success today means reaching beyond Australia. By leveraging Spotify’s global scale and expertise in music discovery, we’re making sure ARIA nominees and winners aren’t just celebrated on the night at home but are positioned for long-term international success.

“We are so excited to step into this new era for the ARIAs with Spotify and the fabulous local team.”

“Spotify’s partnership with ARIA marks an exciting new chapter for Australian music, providing an unprecedented global platform for local talent to shine. This collaboration reflects our clear commitment: to put Australian artists front and centre, both at home and around the world. We’re proud to join forces with ARIA to help strengthen the global pipeline and elevate more Australian artists onto the international stage,” said Spotify AUNZ managing director, Mikaela Lancaster.