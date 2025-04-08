South Australia Showcases Life’s ‘Simple Pleasures’ In New Brand Campaign Via Frame Creative

Adelaide-based creative agency Frame Creative has partnered with the South Australian Tourism Commission to launch the state’s new brand platform and destination campaign.
‘Simple Pleasures’ highlights the moments and memories that make life meaningful and encourages tourists to take a trip down south to be replenished by its endless supply of simple pleasures.
Set to a soundtrack composed by local South Australian artists Max Savage and Druid Fluids, three TVCs will hit the airwaves in an episodic approach in the lead up to the AFL’s Gather Round, which kicks off in Adelaide on Thursday. These are the first of many stories in what stands to be an enduring platform.
Production was led by Frame’s Creative Director Andy Irwin, who doubled as Director of each shoot, alongside the Director of Photography, Frame’s Sam Pearce, with contributions from Nicholas Muecke (Co-Director), Nicola Tate, Annalise Menzel and Eliza Carey (Producers) and Gregoire Liere (DoP).
Frame’s CEO, Tim Pearce, said the rebrand encompasses the South Australian way of life where meaningful experiences are more accessible.
“South Australia has a story the world needs to hear — and this campaign tells it through the voices of artists, makers, and culture-shapers who live it every day. Together, we’ve created something that’s not just creatively ambitious, but culturally vital. Simple Pleasures is a timely invitation to reconnect, and rediscover the joy of being in the moment – whether that’s fishing for pipis on the Fleurieu Peninsula or enjoying a long lunch in the Barossa,” he said.
Featuring South Australian coastal and wine regions, Frame has crafted an ode to the state that reflects the unique culture and community found across the state.
The campaign challenges the status quo of conventional tourism advertising, instead creating a unique mixed media campaign consisting of film, animation and illustration that puts people in the moment and captures their future memories.
South Australian Tourism Commission’s CMO Erik de Roos said the new brand platform allows South Australians to take ownership of a region renowned for endless simple pleasures.
“The concept of simple pleasures has been discussed in culture for centuries. There is power in leveraging that equity and the fact is that South Australia has been designed so you can enjoy an easy, endless supply of these simple pleasures,” said de Roos.
“Our new brand platform looks to take ownership of this and create genuine distinction within the tourism category. What’s more, we recognise the need for consistency and repetition to help us build a true and meaningful brand.
“The distinct creative approach and brand language we have developed in partnership with Frame Creative, we believe, will help us grow the appeal of South Australia, lift consideration and ultimately increase visitation.”
South Australian Tourism Commission’s CEO, Emma Terry, said the campaign’s magic comes from its authenticity and the passion and commitment to the project co-created by South Australian locals.
“This brand platform is about celebrating our South Australian way of life and inviting the rest of the world to come and enjoy it, ” she said.
“Wherever you go in South Australia, you’re met by locals inviting you to share the pleasure they take in what they do.”
The creative team included several local talents across production; including musicians, artists and esteemed actors Hugh Sheridan and Tilda Cobham-Hervey lending their voices to the campaign.
Frame also negotiated for all artists involved to retain the rights for their work, instead, being paid for commission and licensing.
“It was important for us to ensure all artists involved retained the rights for their incredible work, something that is sadly not common within this industry and we hope to celebrate with this campaign,” said Pearce.
Selected on the basis of being high concept, high craft and deep culture, Frame developed an adaption of the State’s original logo mark for the South Australia Tourism Commission by introducing a vibrant yellow. The bold new colour reflects an inviting sense of joyful optimism growing throughout the state and will create distinction within the tourism category. In support of this, Frame also developed a new typeface, South Australian Bold, built backwards from the logo mark with a nod to its geometric shape.
The same mixed media approach has been taken for OOH, digital and beyond, with local artists James Brown, Lise Temple, Cecilia Gunnarsson and Mike Barr all capturing South Australia’s abundant supply of simple pleasures through paintings that will launch the rebrand on Monday.
