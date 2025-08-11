Sodden City2Surf Still A Smorgasbord Of Sponsorships

City2Surf, the world’s largest fun run from Sydney’s CBD to Bondi Beach turned 55 this year.

And it was a year of firsts. Certainly so for Voltaren, with this year the first of its three-year naming rights partnership.

However, Sydney’s unseasonably heavy rains continued apace Sunday morning. But it didn’t stop 90,000 runners from showing up—though B&T understands a number of our The Misfits co-workers reneged on their promise to run the race. Tut tut.

It was the wettest August in Sydney in almost 10 years. With some breaks in the clouds near the end of the race, runners received a reprieve. It was short-lived, though—when they went to the bag drop area to collect the dry clothes they had left there before the race, runners were left frustrated after finding their belongings drenched, having to squeeze out the mesh bags they were in.

“In what world do you not have bags protected under gazebo’s for the wet weather conditions?” one user commented on @2city2surf’s Instagram page.

Many runners documented their City2Surf experience on social media, including users who showed the drenched bag drop area.

A still from a TikTok video.

As usual, City2Surf proved to be a veritable smorgasbord of brand activations and partnerships. Red Bull and Gatorade were supplying drinks for runners throughout the race, for instance.

Voltaren Naming Rights Partnership

Back in May, Voltaren announced it had entered a three-year naming rights partnership with City2Surf. Voltaren, of course, is what you put on your knees or other joints when they’re sore.

“Voltaren is passionate about supporting Australians in rediscovering the joy of movement and nothing encapsulates that better than the energy, camaraderie, community spirit and ‘feel good’ atmosphere of the world’s biggest fun run,” Nagraj Iyer, marketing director at Haleon Australia and New Zealand said.

“We know that Voltaren plays an important role in supporting runners, walkers and active people manage their muscle pains, sprains, strains and sports injuries so they can maintain their movement and reach their goals – which is why a partnership with City2Surf makes a lot of sense for us,” Iyer added.

“We’re excited to enter into a three-year partnership with Voltaren. At its core, the City2Surf is about having fun and moving your body your way, all while supporting causes that are important to you. We feel that aligns well with Voltaren’s mission to support meaningful connections through movement,” Michelle Pepper, managing director of Oceania for The IRONMAN Group, organisers of the City2Surf, said.

How many Australians had rediscovered joy by the end of the sodden 14 kilometre, largely uphill route, is unclear.

Candice Warner was announced as Voltaren’s ambassador in July and had been prepping for yesterday’s race.

Wanrer is a former Ironwoman champion and is now a media commentator and mum to three girls.

“City2Surf is one of those events that reminds you why movement matters. It’s not about pace or distance, but it’s about showing up and enjoying the energy and the buzz around you. As someone who’s trained hard most of my life, I have seen how moving your body can shift your mindset and bring people together. It’s something I try to pass on to my kids, too,” Warner said.

“I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Voltaren for the first Voltaren City2Surf and encourage Aussies of all ages to find the joy in movement”.

“We are proud to be the name sponsor of the City2Surf for the very first time in 2025, and excited to welcome Candice Warner on board as our ambassador. Her energy, resilience and passion for movement reflect what Voltaren stands for. From first-time runners to seasoned professionals, we can’t wait to see everyone embrace the joy of movement this August,” Iyer added.

City2Surf’s other partners include adidas Running, Rebel, GWM, Air Asia, Gatorade, Peloton, Oporto, Clinique and Red Bull.

Runners were offered Red Bull throughout the race to fuel up.

Oporto

Oporto dished out free Double Bondi Burgers to City2Surf finishers flashing a race bib throughout the day.

Brand activations were aplenty at the race. While not official partners with Voltaren City2Surf, many brands showed up with stands and questionable mascots, cheering runners on and offering limited-edition merch, skincare products and snacks.

Tbhskincare & FUNDAY

Tbhskincare had a ‘body spritz’ mascot cheering runners on and even participating for a couple of paces, while FUNDAY handed out its natural, no sugar, probiotic-packed sweets.

Rockwear & RCVRI

Rockwear teamed up with RCVRI (wellness and recovery centres in Sydney) to turn the Bondi Surf Club into a post-race wellness centre with sauna sessions, cold plunges, and Normatec compression boots. It also saw participants snap up 400 free pairs of tights. While this was a free activation, recovery spots were first-in-best-dressed.

New Balance x Gelato Messina Bondi

New Balance and Unofficial Run Club teamed up with Gelato Messina Bondi for a one-day-only activation that saw free scoops for the first 2,000 runners to finish the race. It saw limited-edition flavours inspired by the new FuelCell Rebel v5 drop: chocolate malt & nougat swirl and matcha gelato with silky dulce de leche.

Many race participants couldn’t wait to scoop up some freebies after the run, with one user claiming “City2surf means free stuff” on TikTok.

There was plenty of rain on the radar shortly before 8 am on Sunday as the first groups of runners began the 14km course.

Videos posted online show pouring rain, with runners trudging away from the finish line, medals around their necks, drenched from the showers.

Female winner Bronte Oates, 20, of Sydney, came across the line in 45:51, behind male winner Isaac Heyne, who clocked 40:33. Heyne, 25 years old from Adelaide, won the men’s division for the second year in a row.

The Bureau of Meteorology rain gauge in the city at Millers Point recorded 8.2mm of rain from 9 am to 11 am, while the Canterbury gauge showed 9.4mm in the same period.

The race has raised $59m since 2008, with about $3.5m raised for 600 charities this year.

Voltaren City2Surf is an event with lots of opportunities for brands to show up and engage with consumers interested in running and fitness. With Voltaren’s new partnership and other longstanding partnerships bringing the race to life, it’s a great example of how advertisers can tap into an engaged group and bring them products that fit seamlessly into their lifestyles.