Snapchat Research Reveals Aussie Gen Z’s True Retail Influencers

With brands of all sizes gearing up for the major moments on the shopping season calendar, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas and Boxing Day, Snapchat has today released new research into the latest trends shaping consumer behaviour amongst Gen Z in Australia.

The data, from a study of over 3000 young Aussies, offers invaluable insights for marketers who want to maximise the Q4 and Q5 opportunity, about how to capture the attention of this critical demographic.

The research, conducted by Crowd DNA, found that for Gen Z, shopping is deeply intertwined with their social lives and a desire for genuine self-expression. Young Australians are also prioritising real connections, personal expression and interactive shopping experiences over traditional brand loyalty and polished perfection.

“Gen Z is a generation that values genuine connection and experiences that help them express themselves and feel confident.” said Ryan Ferguson, managing director of Snap Inc., ANZ

“Snapchat, which reaches over 90 per cent of Aussie Gen Z, is the go-to for Australians for authentic peer recommendations, outfit opinions, and sharing hauls. But this isn’t just social interaction; it’s the engine of their purchasing journey and where they seek advocacy and validation. For brands looking to truly connect and drive sales this shopping season, being on Snapchat means engaging with Gen Z where their most trusted conversations about products and trends are happening.”

Social connection: The new currency of retail

Shopping is increasingly a social activity for Gen Z, with 45 per cent using Snapchat to plan shopping trips or experiences with friends and 49 per cent agreeing that shopping with friends is their favourite way to connect.

Two thirds (65 per cent) of Gen Z individuals also stated, “My friends are important in influencing my shopping choices,” with 45 per cent sharing product recommendations or reviews through stories and Snaps. Almost 6 in 10 look to their real friends for beauty inspiration more than influencers. This highlights a significant shift in how this generation discovers, considers, and ultimately purchases products. 61 per cent even agreed that “shopping is my clubbing – a big fun dopamine rush,” underscoring the social and experiential nature of their retail engagement.

Self-expression and savvy spending in a cost-conscious world

For Gen Z, beauty and fashion are powerful tools for self-expression and feeling like they are putting their best foot forward. 86 per cent agree that “looking after my appearance makes me feel more capable,” and 82 per cent feel that “doing beauty treatments makes me feel like I’m showing up as my best self.”

Gen Z are also navigating the cost-of-living crisis by adopting pragmatic shopping habits as they focus on value. A significant 62 per cent shop most for casual wear and everyday basics in fashion, while 53 per cent prioritise affordable luxury in beauty. There’s a clear move towards efficacy over expense, with 71 per cent stating, “I don’t care what brand I’m wearing as long as the aesthetic is on point”.

This generation is also embracing “slow shopping” and thrifting, with 46 per cent saying “buying vintage is the only way I can afford to be sustainable.” This trend reflects a desire for unique style, cost-effectiveness, and environmental consciousness, all while maintaining the social connection that shopping brings.

Interactive experiences and individuality drive engagement

Brands are increasingly needing to entertain and engage Gen Z in order to cut through. 49 per cent of respondents shared that they are more likely to shop from a brand that uses interactive ads or features, and half (50 per cent) say they prefer shopping experiences when they are gamified. In fact, nearly 40 per cent of Gen Z in Australia say “I’m more likely to buy something if I can try it on with AR (Augmented Reality)”.

A desire for individuality is reflected in Gen Z shifting away from hyper-curated content feeds, with 61 per cent agreeing that “algorithms are killing our personal style – it’s time for more individuality”.

In fact, 76 per cent of Gen Z said “I trust recommendations from my friends more than algorithms.” Unlike social media platforms, Snapchat’s number one use case is, and always has been, messaging with close friends and family.

Gen Z are craving personality, taste, and curation inspired by real friends, and turning to their connections on Snapchat to find it. 40 per cent of Gen Z in Australia said “Snapchat breaks me out of the algorithm and shows me new styles and products.”, while 41 per cent Gen Z say “Snapchat makes shopping more interactive.”

“This research clearly shows that Gen Z is not just a consumer group, but a community-driven force,” said Roxy Dinh, Senior Client Partner, Retail, at Snap, Inc ANZ, said., “Young Aussies are actively seeking out experiences that blend their digital and real-world lives, where personal style and genuine connection are paramount. For brands, this means moving beyond traditional marketing and embracing interactive, authentic approaches that resonate with Gen Z’s desire for individuality and shared experiences, especially as they navigate economic pressures.”