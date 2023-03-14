Smith’s Celebrates National Potato Chip Day With Gigantic Inflatable Potato

Sydneysiders were in for a bizarre sight yesterday as they witnessed a mysterious spy balloon floating in the sky – a giant spud-like object hovering above the city skyline. The question on everyone’s lips was, “Was it a bird? Was it a plane?”

But before anyone started jumping to conclusions, they were reassured that there was nothing to fear. No, dear friends, it was none other than the “chippie” loving icon, Gobbledok, emerging from the pantry to reclaim his throne as the king of “chippies”, just in time for National Potato Chip Day.

The beloved 80’s mascot from Smith’s Chips had returned, taking his mischievous antics to new heights with this mysterious floating potato. He had been spying on everyone who was enjoying their Smith’s Chips on this momentous day, so people had to make sure not to let Gobbledok steal their “chippies” while he spied from the sky!

“We were advised that our mischievous mascot, who goes by the name of Gobbledok, had returned and had been seen floating around Sydney spying on chip lovers but we could assure everyone that he was harmless,” said Bridget McBride, Smith Chip’s spokesperson. “We had to stay calm and keep our chip packets close.”

The giant floating potato was sure to create a buzz on social media, as onlookers were encouraged to take pictures of the giant flying spud and share them using the hashtag #SpyPotato.

The activation had taken place at Dudley Page Reserve on National Potato Chip Day, and everyone had kept an eye out for the spy “potato” balloon.

It had been a stunt that had promised to have everyone looking up, reminding them that there was no better way to celebrate National Potato Chip Day than with a trusty packet of Smith’s Chips.