Smith’s Celebrates National Potato Chip Day With Gigantic Inflatable Potato

Smith’s Celebrates National Potato Chip Day With Gigantic Inflatable Potato
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Sydneysiders were in for a bizarre sight yesterday as they witnessed a mysterious spy balloon floating in the sky – a giant spud-like object hovering above the city skyline. The question on everyone’s lips was, “Was it a bird? Was it a plane?”

But before anyone started jumping to conclusions, they were reassured that there was nothing to fear. No, dear friends, it was none other than the “chippie” loving icon, Gobbledok, emerging from the pantry to reclaim his throne as the king of “chippies”, just in time for National Potato Chip Day.

@smithschipsaus

spy potato complete… lemme see chippiessss #Gobbledok #SpyPotato

♬ Spy action theme song style(230946) – Strange Dog

The beloved 80’s mascot from Smith’s Chips had returned, taking his mischievous antics to new heights with this mysterious floating potato. He had been spying on everyone who was enjoying their Smith’s Chips on this momentous day, so people had to make sure not to let Gobbledok steal their “chippies” while he spied from the sky!

“We were advised that our mischievous mascot, who goes by the name of Gobbledok, had returned and had been seen floating around Sydney spying on chip lovers but we could assure everyone that he was harmless,” said Bridget McBride, Smith Chip’s spokesperson. “We had to stay calm and keep our chip packets close.”

The giant floating potato was sure to create a buzz on social media, as onlookers were encouraged to take pictures of the giant flying spud and share them using the hashtag #SpyPotato.

The activation had taken place at Dudley Page Reserve on National Potato Chip Day, and everyone had kept an eye out for the spy “potato” balloon.

It had been a stunt that had promised to have everyone looking up, reminding them that there was no better way to celebrate National Potato Chip Day than with a trusty packet of Smith’s Chips.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

National Potato Chip Day

Latest News

Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO
  • Media

Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO

Tourism Tasmania has announced that Lindene Cleary has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer. Cleary has more than 20 years of experience in marketing leadership and management including key roles within Tourism Tasmania as head of brand marketing and recently as acting chief marketing officer. Her career has included several roles within the Coca-Cola company […]

Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different
  • Advertising

Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different

National Pet Adoption Month Adopt Different film to showcase how Australians can give a pet most in need a brighter future. With 1 in 5 families acquiring a new dog or cat 1 to add to the family unit in recent years, the Petspiration Foundation (formally PETstock Assist) is encouraging Australians to Adopt Different this […]

LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February
  • Technology

LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February

The LiSTNR podcast network reached more than 6.519 million listeners in February, up by more than 355,000 in January. It also recorded the most podcasts of any publisher in the top 20 podcasts in the February Triton Podcast Ranker released today. LiSTNR podcasts “Hamish & Andy” was the number one comedy podcast, “7am with Schwartz […]

High taxes concept. Young frustrated african american man looking at utility bill, worried about troubles with mortgage payment to bank, having serious problems with debt
  • Media

New Research Uncovers 18-34s Are Bearing The Brunt Of The Cost Of Living Crisis

Younger Australians are feeling immense economic pressure with 70% of 18-to-34- year-olds being negatively impacted by the rising cost of living, a figure that has jumped by 10 percentage points since August 2022, according to an ongoing study from leading strategic insights consultancy Nature. The latest research revealed that 57% of younger Australians are taking […]

Chris Taylor: The Fox News Emails
  • Media

Chris Taylor: The Fox News Emails

Are you loving B&T's new columnist, Chris Taylor? Well, all accolades our way, any hate mail via The Chaser website.

Gelato Messina Saddles Up With Dutch Bike Company LEKKER In Free Ice Cream Campaign
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns

Gelato Messina Saddles Up With Dutch Bike Company LEKKER In Free Ice Cream Campaign

9Gelato Messina has partnered with Dutch bike brand LEKKER to offer free gelato. To enhance the LEKKER test ride experience, Gelato Messina is offering 1 free scoop of ice cream* with every test ride booked via LEKKER between 15 Mar – Sun 9 Apr. To make it even better, LEKKER has prepared pre-determined bike routes […]

Ben Affleck’s AIR, Chronicling The Origin Of The Air Jordan Debuts as SXSW Closing Night Film
  • Media

Ben Affleck’s AIR, Chronicling The Origin Of The Air Jordan Debuts as SXSW Closing Night Film

South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals announced Ben Affleck’s AIR, from Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, Artists Equity, and Mandalay Pictures, as this year’s Closing Night Film, set to make its surprise debut on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Paramount Theatre. AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling […]

JCDecaux Unveils New Wrap-Around Digital OOH Screen In Auckland
  • Advertising

JCDecaux Unveils New Wrap-Around Digital OOH Screen In Auckland

JCDecaux New Zealand has unveiled The Continental, a new wrap-around Digital Large Format screen at Manukau Road, Auckland. Mike Watkins, country head, JCDecaux New Zealand, said, “This iconic, architecturally designed digital build is one of the most distinctive assets in the country. It is a prime example of our business development strategy in action, to […]

InSites Consulting Rebrands To Human8
  • Marketing

InSites Consulting Rebrands To Human8

InSites Consulting, the global consumer insight and collaboration agency, is rebranding to Human8, the new human-driven consultancy connecting brands with people and culture to drive positive change.