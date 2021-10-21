Smart Accelerates CTV Growth Ambitions Via Publica Partnership

Independent ad tech platform Smart has announced a new partnership with connected TV (CTV) ad platform Publica to accelerate its growth ambitions.

The integration is a major step in Smart’s commitment to building a scaled, vertically-integrated TV advertising platform for media buyers and sellers following its recent acquisition of global premium CTV demand-side platform (DSP) DynAdmic in July 2021.

Publica’s CTV premium publisher clients will now gain direct access to Smart’s global demand pipeline, while Smart’s demand-side partners will have greater access to a broader array of premium CTV inventory through a direct, unified auction.

By activating Smart as an SSP partner within Publica’s unified auction wrapper, publishers can capture unique and qualified global demand across CTV markets in Europe, Latin America and the United States.

Romain Job, chief strategy officer at Smart, said: “We are excited by this new alliance with Publica. This is a textbook example of aligning complementary capabilities to create a comprehensive offering.

“Publica’s leadership in CTV and demand agnostic position makes them an ideal partner to deliver our shared interest advertising business approach, as we move towards achieving our accelerated growth trajectory in the coming years.”

Ben Antier, co-founder and CEO of Publica, said: “We are thrilled to work with Smart to surface their differentiated demand within the Publica unified auction.

“Streaming publishers are increasingly turning to Publica to facilitate their ad break construction due to our demand-agnostic approach. Integrating a global leader from the sell side into the Publica platform will help grow publishers’ CTV advertising revenues.”