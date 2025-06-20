Sling & Stone Launches Dedicated Deep Tech Specialism To Power The Next Wave Of Global Innovation

Sling & Stone a communications agency has launched its deep tech specialism to bring dedicated expertise and scaling support for startups and scale-ups at the cutting edge.

The new specialism is bolstered by a string of client wins in the space, including the International Astronautical Conference 2025 (IAC) and WNT Ventures. Sling & Stone has elevated Tara Pereira as associate director, deep tech and science for Australia to lead the efforts.

The move builds on more than five years of hands-on expertise in the sector, supporting startups, investors and government organisations to translate complex technologies into compelling, impactful narratives across space, quantum, artificial intelligence, and breakthrough scientific innovations.

The specialism goes beyond traditional PR, helping deep tech startups craft their world-changing narratives from birth, propelling ambitious scale-ups into their next orbit of growth with compelling communications, and cross-pollinating expertise across borders in New Zealand and the United States.

Tara will spearhead the development of new, specialised services to support client ambitions across their entire lifecycle – from inception to launch, messaging and branding, funding announcements, and global market expansion.

Built for the future

Deep tech is a rapidly growing segment of Australia’s startup ecosystem — according to the Startup Muster Report 2024, 22 per cent of sampled startups are now classified as ‘deep tech’. These innovations are laying the groundwork for transformative solutions that can help address food security, advance space exploration, and accelerate humanity’s progress toward a more sustainable future.

“Sling & Stone is wired to champion the audacious companies building the future with new science and technology breakthroughs,” said James Hutchinson, CEO at Sling & Stone.

“For us, nothing is more critical than accelerating the innovations that will define our future, both here on Earth and beyond. Our team has a proven track record of taking complex technologies and help them resonate across government, academia, investors and the public.”

“While many talk about deep tech, we’ve been in the trenches building it with the pioneers for years. We’re now doubling down on our expertise to provide deep tech companies, from stealth mode to global domination, with the rocket fuel they need to win big and transform industries.”

Building on a strong foundation

Sling & Stone has already established significant expertise in the deep tech sector, working with organisations across the entire innovation lifecycle:

Early-stage innovators: Helping companies like Samsara Eco (infinite recycling technology) and Endua (hydrogen energy storage) craft their messaging and launch them onto the world stage

Scaling companies: Supporting growth-stage firms like Nourish Ingredients (sustainable animal-free fats) and Space Machines Company (rapid response space security) as they enter their next phase of global expansion

Research organisations: Partnering with Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre, UNSW founders and CSIRO's ON Program to accelerate academic innovation

Venture capital: Working with specialised deep tech investors, including Main Sequence (Australia) and WNT Ventures (New Zealand), to bring their visions to life

Specialist energy expertise: Supporting energy innovators like MGA Thermal, Neara, Avarni, Noon Energy, Hiringa, and Ampyr

“The deep tech landscape isn’t just a professional interest for me; it’s a genuine passion. I thrive on the energy of working alongside the brightest minds who are literally inventing the future,” said Pereira.

“These are the technologies that will solve the seemingly unsolvable, propelling us to new heights – from feeding a growing population to reaching for the stars. My role is more than just PR – I want Sling & Stone to be the vital link that helps these incredible innovators tell their stories with maximum impact, fostering the understanding and support needed to bring their visions to life.”