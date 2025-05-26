SLIK Appoints Kim Verbrugghe For Managing Director Role

Creative and innovation agency SLIK has appointed Kim Verbrugghe as managing director, as the independent agency accelerates to deliver future-facing solutions at the intersection of creativity, technology and innovation.

Working alongside SLIK’s leadership team, Verbrugghe will lead the agency’s strategic direction, driving growth and evolving its offering to serve the changing needs of clients. She will oversee the integration of blue ocean innovation programs, CX strategy and AI technology to unlock commercial value and long-term advantage for the brands it works with.

“As the big networks restructure and adapt to stay relevant, we’re rightsized to move fast and design our offering around real client value to build the agency of the future,” said Kyle Bennett and Cooper LaPlanche, SLIK co-founders,

“The growing role of AI is creating new opportunities for brands to connect with their audiences more effectively, and they’re looking for partners who can guide them through this transformation. We’re excited to have Kim join us to guide these efforts. With her background in innovation, CX, and growth strategy, she’s perfectly positioned to help clients gain competitive edge while building capabilities for what’s ahead.”

Verbrugghe is an industry thought leader and veteran and has led strategy and customer experience at integrated agencies and consultancies for over 15 years. With a track record of building and scaling CX departments, delivering year-on-year growth and driving transformative outcomes, she has worked with major Australian brands including ALDI, Qantas, CBA, Westpac, Hyundai, Merlin Entertainments and HOYTS. She has held senior strategy, product and experience design roles at a number of agencies such as Orchard and Deepend.

As general manager at BCG X.ventures, she oversaw large-scale innovation programs and multidisciplinary teams across design, product, tech and corporate venturing. Her background includes launching new products and services, guiding businesses through disruption, and helping clients unlock long-term competitive advantage.

“We’re entering a new era where access to AI will commoditise execution, which makes innovation and craftsmanship more critical than ever,” said Verbrugghe.

“Our job is to help clients thrive in ambiguity, unlock new growth and build advantages they can own. SLIK has a strong foundation of creative and tech innovation. I’m excited to build on that, push into new spaces, uncover the next big opportunities for our partners, and evolve how we deliver maximum value where it counts. SLIK deeply cares about its client partners and it shows in the work and long term relationships.”

Founded 13 years ago, SLIK drives creativity by building experiences for a new digital and technological age for clients including Qantas, Nine, Woolworths Group, nib, Darrell Lea, and the NSW Government.

Following continued new business growth in Melbourne, it opened an office in the city at the end of 2024.