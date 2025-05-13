Skincare Brand QV Launches ‘Care Behind Every Bathroom Door’ Campaign Via Sunday Gravy & Half Dome

Skincare brand QV’s new brand campaign focuses on moments of care that usually go unseen, via Half Dome and Sunday Gravy.

The campaign is now live nationwide and will run throughout 2025.

“QV was founded out of Queen Victoria Hospital’s dermatology ward, so it was important to stick to our philosophy of true care. This campaign is a nod to everything we do behind closed doors to care for ourselves and others to make Australia feel seen,” Kira Torpy, senior brand manager at QV said.

The films were directed by Leilani Croucher at Revolver.

“The bathroom is the only room in the house that always comes with a lock. We enjoyed sharing stories about what we do in the bathroom to develop a tone of voice rooted in truth – stray hairs and all,” Phoebe Joiner, copywriter at Sunday Gravy added.

The campaign will launch across online video, out-of-home, social and point-of-sale.

“QV has been a part of Aussie skincare routines for nearly 50 years, so we’re incredibly proud to help launch this new campaign for the iconic brand, connecting with the real bathroom rituals of both loyal users and new customers,” Adrian Cosstick, Half Dome head of strategy said.

“It’s exciting to deploy a campaign, particularly for a Melbourne-based brand, which is grounded in local insight, and designed to drive meaningful, long-term brand engagement. Our media plan has focused on combining context, format, cultural moments and audience targeting to personalise messaging, and cement QV as a brand that understands the whole family,” Cosstick added.

