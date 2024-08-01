SIXGUN Wins Partnership With Yarra Valley Water To Supercharge Website & Data Analytics

SIXGUN has announced its partnership with Yarra Valley Water, where it will be working on a Google Analytics and data project.

SIXGUN was selected by Yarra Valley Water based on their prior experience and detailed service offering and client testimonials.

Since its inception in 2017, SIXGUN has grown rapidly in terms of staff numbers and client wins, attributing this to its “dedication to data-driven decision making, innovative thinking and client focus through communication and transparency”.

“SIXGUN conducted a thorough assessment of our website’s current analytical state. Based on their findings, they proposed a series of recommendations aimed at enhancing our website’s performance, user experience, and data analysis capabilities,” said Raghu Bharadwaj, Yarra Valley Water acting general manager of service futures.

“Yarra Valley Water is now collaborating with SIXGUN to implement these recommendations during the development phase. This partnership presents numerous opportunities, including improved website functionality, better user engagement, and more insightful data analytics. These enhancements will ultimately lead to more effective decision-making and a stronger online presence for Yarra Valley Water,” added Bharadwaj.

“It’s a privilege to be selected for such an integral piece of work, one that will inform big decisions within Yarra Valley Water and lead to stronger user experiences for a large group of Victorians,” said David Pagotto, founder and managing director at SIXGUN.

The Yarra Valley Water win follows a number of recent new client wins by SIXGUN, including the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.