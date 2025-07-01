Simon Lesch Joins Archetype Sydney As Head of AI & Transformation

Archetype Australia has promoted Simon Lesch to the newly created role of head of AI & transformation.

Formerly head of digital, Lesch’s new role embeds artificial intelligence across its operations, streamlining internal processes, enhancing creative execution, and elevating client outcomes.

“With a keen interest in AI, automation and operational design, Simon has already played a critical role in rethinking how our team works smarter. In his new role, he’ll lead initiatives that give both our clients and our own team a head start in the AI-Forward economy,” Archetype Australia managing director Liz Weselby said.

The role comes as the marketing industry undergoes rapid technological transformation. From generative content to predictive analytics, AI is not just a tool; it’s becoming the foundation for scalable, insight-led marketing strategies.

Lesch is working with the content marketing team to leverage AI workflows that enhance and streamline the work of content experts within the agency. He has helped implement a proprietary AI strategy at Archetype, leading internal training and upskilling programs, developing a custom LLM to streamline agency workflows, and deploying client-facing GPT tools, driving operational efficiencies, accelerating content delivery, and laying the groundwork for a scalable, AI-enabled service offering.

“Our aim is to bring marketing into the next evolution, not just for ourselves, but for every client we partner with. We’re blending AI with human creativity to deliver faster, more adaptive campaigns. It’s about building intelligent foundations today for the challenges of budget cuts and restructuring of the industry,” Lesch said.

This role change is part of a broader strategy across the Archetype network, aimed to align with the evolving needs of marketing, communications, and innovation leaders in the APAC region.