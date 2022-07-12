Shuttlerock Lands Guillem Bonavia As Chief Strategy Officer

Shuttlerock Lands Guillem Bonavia As Chief Strategy Officer
Creative-as-a-Service business, Shuttlerock, has appointed Guillem Bonavia (pictured) as its chief strategy officer to continue its rapid growth and global expansion.

Based in Auckland, New Zealand, Guillem will report to CEO and founder Jonny Hendriksen to accelerate key focus areas that will drive the greatest impact over the coming years.

The recent leadership changes at Shuttlerock have been triggered by the company’s recent global success with a 50 per cent year-on-year growth trajectory since switching from an à la carte model to subscription model. In a recent survey to marketing leaders globally, nearly two thirds of businesses are seeking a fixed subscription pricing model for creative services as media platform requirements for video continue to expand and inflation causes uncertainty and cost increases in services.

Bonavia said: “The strategic goals for Shuttlerock are to double down on our focus on the Creative-as-a-Service model, increase our active customer base by delivering best in class value and build up key technology and creative capabilities that set our customers up for success.”

The New Zealand headquartered company, with its global footprint, is aiming to be a world leading creative solution that combines human creativity with powerful technology that enables quality, speed and affordability, empowering customers to create without compromise.

The new appointment follows the recent hire of Kirsty Traill as chief customer officer, as well as two additional senior promotions of Cameron Burns as chief of staff and Arron Redmore as chief creative officer.

Bonavia has a rich consultancy history beginning two decades ago in Barcelona with positions at Accenture and Everis. He then moved to London where he held key roles at leading financial & consultancy institutions such as Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and McKinsey & Company. In 2016, Guillem was appointed by Lloyds Banking Group to drive the Digital Transformation journey.

In 2018, Guillem took his digital strategy expertise to New Zealand where he was hired as the head of strategy (digital) for Woolworths NZ. In this role, Guillem shaped the digital strategy & transformation portfolio, achieving the lead position in the online grocery market in NZ.

Guillem serves as an advisor to Tech Futures Lab, a graduate school designed to prepare people and organizations for the future of work.

He also holds an MBA, which was completed at Cambridge University UK where he is also a regular guest speaker at the MBA Digital Bootcamp.

