She Creates Unveils Dynamic New Approach for 2024

She Creates has revealed its plans for 2024 with a new committee and revamped structure to support women in the creative industry.

She Creates is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit organisation dedicated to inspiring, promoting and representing women in the creative communications industry of Adelaide.

Under the leadership of Co-Chairs Amy Lambert and Elise Rundell, She Creates welcomes a dedicated team of industry professionals committed to driving positive change within the community.

Amy Lambert, owner of Creative Studio, Make Create, a founding member of She Creates and a seasoned veteran of the Adelaide Advertising & Design Club (AADC) brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her role.

Elise Rundell, marketing manager at Studio Nine Architects steps into he role as co-chair this year. Rundell has been a key contributor since 2021 driving She Creates sell-out events such as ‘Deep Dive into Design’ speaker event and the micro-networking Net-series.

Joining them are Hannah Pendlebury, chair of communications, and Manuela Mazzaferro, chair of events, both bring a unique blend of skills and enthusiasm to their respective roles.

“We are really excited to unveil our plans for 2024 and invite women far and wide within the creative communications industry to join our community,” said Rundell, co-chair of She Creates.

“As we start this new chapter for She Creates, we are excited to deepen our partnerships with the AADC and explore new spaces for collaboration,” said Lambert co-chair of She Creates. “With a fresh look and the strength of the new committee we’ve bought on board, we’re confident that this will be our best year yet”.




