Seven’s Sarah Kruger Joins IAB As Director Of Policy & Regulatory Affairs

IAB Australia has appointed Sarah Kruger as its new director of policy and regulatory affairs effective immediately, replacing Sarah Waladan who departed in December.

Kruger will work with IAB member organisations, other trade associations, policy makers and the global IAB network, with the primary goal of distilling and navigating the myriads of local and global regulatory frameworks that underpin the digital advertising ecosystem today and into the future.

Kruger joins the IAB from Seven West Media where she was head of government and regulatory affairs. Previously she was chief legal and government affairs officer and company secretary at Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA). She has extensive experience in government affairs, policy, legal and regulatory affairs across the Australian media and technology sectors.

Gai Le Roy, CEO of IAB Australia commented “We’re delighted to welcome Sarah Kruger to the IAB Australia team. Sarah brings extensive experience from media organisations, industry associations, and working with government—making her ideally placed to help navigate the complex and evolving regulatory environment. She will play a critical role in advancing our work on privacy reform, data governance, transparency and industry standards, supporting a sustainable and innovative future for digital advertising in Australia.”

Kruger said “I am very excited to be joining IAB. I look forward to working closely with publishers, tech platforms and advertisers on the important policy and regulatory issues that the sector faces.”

She holds a BA (Hons) and Master’s degree, both from the University of Cambridge.