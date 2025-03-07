SEN To Broadcast Every Game Of 2025 AFL Premiership Season Live & Free

Sports Entertainment Network (SEN) has announced it will be broadcasting every single game of the 2025 AFL Premiership Season live and free across its array of broadcast platforms on AFL Nation.

With broadcast teams featuring a plethora of the AFL’s leading names, each round will open with Gerard Whateley and Dwayne Russell calling Thursday night games, alongside experts including Adam Simpson, Dermott Brereton and Gerard Healy.

On Friday nights Russell will be joined by Matt Hill for the call, plus experts including experts including Brad Johnson, Brereton and Healy.

‘Crunch Time’ will also return to weekends, on air Saturdays from 11am to 1pm – featuring Whateley, Brereton, Simpson, Sam Edmund, Luke Hodge, Kane Cornes and Tom Morris – and from 12 to 1pm Sundays, with Josh Gabelich and Cam Luke leading the show before the Sunday game.

SEN will be the home of all AFL programming throughout 2025, which can be heard on all SEN radio stations across Australia and syndicated to ACE Radio, Super Radio Network, Ngaarda Radio and Cruise 1323am in Adelaide. Fans will also be able to access AFL Nation calls for every game via the SEN App, with the ability to also use SEN Sync – for a premium at-home broadcasting experience – and SEN Stadium – for a zero-latency broadcast experience for fans in-stadium.

Once again, SEN will also be hosting the popular parochial calls throughout the season, with three clubs – Carlton, Geelong and Melbourne – currently on board. These parochial calls will be streamed on SEN Fanatic via the SEN App.

SEN CEO, Craig Hutchison, said he was excited to embark on broadcasting yet another AFL season. “We are incredibly proud to offer fans the opportunity to listen to every single game of the 2025 AFL Premiership Season, live and free across our network. Our commitment to providing high-quality, accessible coverage is unwavering, and we look forward to bringing the excitement of the AFL to our listeners throughout the season.”

The 2025 AFL Premiership Season kicks off across SEN tonight, when Sydney takes on Hawthorn at the SCG for Opening Round.

Due to the threat of Cyclone Alfred, the AFL have subsequently announced that the Queensland-based games have been postponed to a later date, however, SEN will broadcast the two remaining games will be broadcast across its network.

Tonight’s Swans v Hawks AFL Nation broadcast will commence at 6pm AEDT, with the first bounce scheduled for 7.40pm AEDT.

Play-by-Play Commentators:

Gerard Whateley

Dwayne Russell

Matt Hill

Andy Maher

Stephen Quartermain

Adam White

Matthew Cocks

John Donohoe

Jordan Kounelis

Miles Pfitzner

Nick Butler

Sam Hargreaves

Jo Wotton

Julian De Stoop

Tim Gossage

Peter Vlahos

Kym Dillon

Paul Bonsor

David Wildy

Jack Fulham

Jimmy Williams

David Lithgow

Brent Costelloe

Expert Commentators: