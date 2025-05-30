Sean Power Appointed Director Of News Integration & Strategy In Seven Leadership Restructure

The Seven Network has announced Sean Power is being promoted to director of news integration and strategy.

Power has been an integral part of Seven’s news and public affairs division for seven years. He is currently director of 7NEWS Sydney and prior to that held the role of Executive Producer of Sunrise, delivering consistent ratings success and growing audience trust.

In his new role, commencing Monday, Power will lead the integration of nightly news content across all of Seven’s platforms, ensuring cohesive coverage plans in news programs right across the day, and online via 7NEWS.com.au, 7plus, The Nightly and social platforms.

In addition, he will oversee the network’s major news events in partnership with National News Desk Director and Foreign Editor Hugh Whitfeld. He will also act as the key liaison between Programming, Communications and Marketing to amplify news brands across the network.

Seven’s Director of News and Current Affairs, Ray Kuka, said: “This critical role will mean 7NEWS has a clear plan to make our first-class journalism sing not just on broadcast but also online.

“So much of our incredible news gathering ends up on the cutting room floor. Sean will enhance our delivery of news and make sure our audiences everywhere know about our exclusive and investigative content. He will also be charged with working with Sales and Partnerships to fund new programs as 7NEWS invests in the solid future of television.”

The new role will see Power relocate to his hometown of Melbourne, to begin work on a new national program to be broadcast from Seven Melbourne’s brand new, state-of-the-art studios.

Power said: “It’s a privilege to work alongside Australia’s sharpest journalists. We’re building on the best of 7NEWS – sharpening our storytelling, growing our audience, and driving the next chapter with purpose and pace.”

Current 7NEWS Sydney Executive Producer Geoff Dunn will step into the news director role in an acting capacity while a restructuring is finalised.

Dunn has worked in the Sydney newsroom for more than two decades and brings a deep understanding of both the city and the team. He knows the heartbeat of both the newsroom and Sydney, and with the respect of his colleagues and a clear understanding of the team’s strengths and challenges, is uniquely placed to lead this interim phase.

The news team also confirmed the departure of Gemma Acton, currently Director of News Operations, who is relocating with her family overseas to Dubai for a new career opportunity.

Kuka said: “We want to thank Gemma for her outstanding contribution over the past seven years – both in front of and behind the camera. Her dedication, professionalism and mentorship have had a lasting impact on so many, and she leaves with our warmest thanks and very best wishes for this exciting new chapter for her and her family.

“Gemma’s held onto this news for a while now, so I appreciate her taking the time to hand over parts of her role while preparing for her overseas move in two weeks.”