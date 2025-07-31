Scratch Shows Off Human-Like Raw Dog Food In ‘Yes Chef’ Campaign

Australian pet food subscription, Scratch, has unleashed ‘Yes Chef’, a campaign showing off dog food that looks more like human food.

Scratch takes viewers inside the high-pressure world of fine dining, flowery descriptions and restaurant critics. Every ingredient is prepared with restaurant-level precision before the reveal—these culinary masterpieces are crafted for customers with a few more legs than you’d expect.

The series of 30 and 15 second films aim to bring serious appetite appeal and colour to the otherwise-universally-brown dog food world. Shot in a real Brunswick restaurant with local chef Steve Chan, it showcases Scratch’s actual raw food exactly as it arrives at your dog’s door: chunks of premium beef, salmon and vegetables that look more like artisanal ingredients than traditional pet food. Chopped into distinctive cubes of wholefoods, the product deliberately breaks from the standard mince or miscellaneous mush of the other raw food out there.

“The raw dog food category has been stuck in this paradigm of messy, gross, inconvenient products,” said Mike Halligan, Scratch co-founder. “When you see Raw from Scratch it genuinely looks like an experimental dish you could find in high-end restaurants like Noma. The campaign just amplifies that truth—this is premium, human-grade food that happens to be made for our best mates.”

The newest product in its line of gut-boosting grub for dogs, Scratch’s Raw is the first to be made completely in house in its human-grade facility in Melbourne—produced to human food safety standards to ensure the highest quality, safety and freshness. Every shot aims to underpin the fact that while the food looks good enough for humans to eat, it’s designed for your dog’s stomach.

“We wanted something that celebrated the quality of this incredible new food we’ve created in a way that felt fun and undeniably premium,” said Isabelle Mason, head of creative at Scratch. “It’s human-grade and it’s beautiful so we figured, why not treat it like the fine dining it is for our dogs?”

The digital campaign is supported by a content-rich rollout with appearances from the likes of Masterchef judge Sofia Levin and her equally critical pooch.

Raw is available online via subscription now in Melbourne and Sydney.