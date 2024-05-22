Salesforce Unveils New AI-Powered Einstein Copilot Capabilities For Marketers

Salesforce has launched new Einstein Copilot tools for marketers, giving them the ability to automatically create campaign briefs, personalised content and promotions from their data.

B&T was on the ground at Salesforce’s Connections event in Chicago to hear first-hand about the new tools. All of these new tools rely on Salesforce’s Data Cloud platform that collates and rationalises businesses’ customer data.

“Data Cloud makes marketing and commerce better,” said Kelly Haut Thacker, Salesforce’s CMO, global senior vice president, product marketing.

“Data Cloud powers every part of the commerce experience with trusted data. It powers segments, insights and journeys. Then there’s Einstein Personalisation. This is built into Data Cloud to help you build one-to-one customer relationships through AI decisioning and real-time recommendations. Both are available this summer [or winter, if you’re Australian].”

Here’s the skinny on everything new:

Einstein Copilot for Marketers now has pre-built actions to simplify the campaign creation process by automatically generating marketing briefs, content, and email campaigns. It also helps marketers accelerate time-to-market with auto-generated responses grounded in customer data and aligned to brand voice.

In order to bring the announcement to life, Thacker showcased British luxury automaker – and James Bond’s wheels of choice – Aston Martin.

“As you can imagine, personalisation and quality really matter to Aston Martin,” added Thacker.

“That’s why they turned to the Einstein 1 platform to help them unify all of that connected data to power ultra-personalised customer experiences.”

The automaker used the Einstein 1 platform to surface data from a variety of sources, including the telemetry data from its own cars, to create better personalised offers and marketing messages for customers – even pushing them out automatically across channels including email and Whatsapp.

Also new is Einstein Personalisation, an AI-based decision engine that allows brands to leverage real-time customer data from Data Cloud to automatically create marketing campaigns that trigger the best offers and personalised content “no matter where a customer engages with a brand or organisation.”

For example, this tool would give brands the ability to automatically surface personalised content on web pages However, this would go beyond simply showing the user their name. Instead, the tool could offer consumers personalised product offers. But as users continue to interact with the brand’s channels, their profile updates in real-time, giving sales and marketing teams more information.

It also reveled Data Cloud for Commerce. This enables retailers to harmonise enterprise data – such as product details, inventory status, and transactional history – with customer data to create a single view to access and leverage across the entire customer journey. This allows merchants to boost revenue and efficiency with insights from AI-powered analytics and automation to guide key business decisions, like choosing to bundle underperforming products, or sending abandoned cart and back-in-stock notifications.

Salesforce also announced Einstein Copilot for Merchants. This is a new AI assistant designed to make merchandisers more productive by simplifying commerce tasks. Using natural language prompts, it streamlines storefront setup and generates personalized promotions to delight customers and drive higher conversion rates. It also surfaces insights to improve product discoverability and provides AI-powered SEO recommendations to increase revenue.