Saatchi & Saatchi Promotes Toby Aldred To MD

Saatchi & Saatchi have promoted Toby Aldred (lead image) to the new role of managing director.

The appointment follows the announcement of Mandie van der Merwe & Avish Gordhan to chief creative officers, as CEO Pat Rowe re-shapes the agency following his appointment earlier this year.

Aldred, who has worked at the agency for ten years, will operate in his new role alongside his position as chief client officer for The Neighbourhood – the Publicis Groupe connected platform that partners with The Arnott’s Group. Aldred recently led The Neighbourhood team, which includes Saatchi & Saatchi, Spark Foundry, Arc and Herd MSL, to the 2023 Grand Effie Award.

“Toby is the heart and soul of Saatchi & Saatchi. He deserves this recognition for his tireless efforts working with clients, supporting teams and keeping the agency running smoothly. And he’s a good person to boot. This promotion is well deserved, and I hope he will be part of our Saatchi family for many years to come,” said Pat Rowe, CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi Australia.

“Having had the pleasure of personally hiring Toby a decade ago at a pub in London, it’s fantastic to see his career continue to flourish at Saatchis and Publicis Groupe – leading the Arnott’s client team, and now taking on the new role of Saatchis Australia Managing Director. I couldn’t think of a more people and client-focused leader and all-around good human to help drive the continued growth of the agency,” said Mike Rebelo, CEO of Publicis Groupe ANZ.

“I’m as excited taking on this role as I was the day I first walked into 70 George Street a decade ago. Saatchi & Saatchi is one of the most famous names in advertising; its legacy is inspiring; who wouldn’t want to help write the next chapter?” said Aldred.

“We have great client partners who want our help growing their businesses by connecting with Australians, and we have some of the smartest and nicest people in the industry working for us. If that doesn’t get you out of bed in the morning, what will”?

“I consider myself very lucky to have the opportunity to help guide the Saatchi legacy and build a thriving cross-agency connected platform (The Neighbourhood). Best of all, I get to meet fantastic, kind, generous and wise people across the industry every day. It’s a constant reminder there’s always more to learn, and you’ve never cracked it!”