Ryvalmedia Wins Media Planning & Buying Account For JOHN COTTON AUSTRALIA

Following a competitive pitch review, Ryvalmedia has won the full media remit for JOHN COTTON AUSTRALIA. The scope of work includes holistic media strategy, planning, and buying across all channels, digital and non-digital.

The partnership commenced in March, with the first campaign currently live in the market.

“The pitch team, led by our head of client, Isabella Jackson, did an outstanding job showcasing JOHN COTTON AUSTRALIA how our agency model aligns with their growth objectives and brand relaunch aspirations for the future. I take great pleasure in the opportunity to collaborate with an Australian-born manufacturing company that has roots dating back to 1956. We are excited to contribute to their mission of providing quality sleep for Australian families for another 70 years and beyond,” Ryvalmedia managing director Joseph Pardillo said.

“This partnership marks a meaningful alignment between two businesses that value legacy, innovation, and long-term impact. With JOHN COTTON AUSTRALIA’s rich heritage in sleep solutions and a portfolio of trusted Australian brands, and Ryvalmedia’s dynamic, channel-agnostic media approach, we’re well positioned to drive powerful outcomes together. We look forward to supporting their evolution in the market and helping to elevate their brands in the hearts and homes of Australian consumers,” Ryvalmedia head of client, Isabella Jackson, added.

“At JOHN COTTON AUSTRALIA, our brands including Tontine, Doona and Gainsborough are trusted staples in millions of Australian homes, and partnering with an agency that truly understands the legacy and future potential of our portfolio was essential. Ryvalmedia demonstrated a clear vision for how to elevate our iconic brands such as Tontine through smart, integrated media strategies that resonate with today’s consumer,” JOHN COTTON AUSTRALIA, chief commercial officer, Lynette Chetcuti, added.

“Their appreciation for our heritage, combined with a bold, forward-thinking approach, makes them a strong strategic partner as we continue to build our presence and strengthen the emotional connection Australians have with our products,” Chetcuti added.

JOHN COTTON AUSTRALIA (JCA) can trace its Australian manufacturing roots back to at least 1956.

The company produces bedding products across a range of brands including: TONTINE, DOONA, GAINSBOROUGH, JOHN COTTON, SNUGGLEDOWN, DREAM AWAY, CRESTELL and LUXURY BEDDING COMPANY.