Revolut Sets Its Eyes On Gamers In New Campaign Featuring YouTuber & Gamer Lachlan Power Via Happy.Film

Revolut, the global financial app, has launched its first integrated growth campaign with PWR founder and Aussie YouTuber and gamer, Lachlan Power. The campaign will run on YouTube, TikTok and Meta for eight weeks.

It follows Revolut’s “Money Possibilities” campaign earlier this year, signaling a ramp-up of its marketing efforts in 2025.

The Australian gaming industry is rapidly growing, with more than 17 million players nationwide. This expanding sector aligns with Revolut’s target audience: value-driven, early adopters who demand more from their money.

The campaign, directed by Oliver Marshall through Happy.Film, offers a look into Power’s everyday life as the founder and CEO of PWR—a global gaming, entertainment and apparel brand. The campaign showcases premium features such as personalised metal cards and airport lounge passes, as well as security card controls and features.

“Lachlan Power isn’t just an influencer; he’s a category disruptor. He’s built a global empire on the back of digital media, technology, and innovation, mirroring Revolut’s own rapid growth and ability to connect with a digitally native audience that spends big, moves fast, and embraces new tech. The synergy is undeniable and the campaign allows us to tap into white space that Revolut is uniquely positioned to own. Together, we’re showing that money should be fast, fun, and built for the digital generation,” Charlie Short, head of growth APAC, Revolut said.

“It was great to be part of this campaign, which offers an insight into how Revolut can help power up day-to-day finances through their transformative and innovative strategies. At PWR, we’re all about pushing the boundaries of entertainment and online culture, and teaming up with a brand like Revolut lets us bring even more value to our community. It’s exciting to partner with a company that shares our vision for innovation, and we’re looking forward to building on this momentum in the future,” Lachlan Power, founder of PWR added.

Credits:

Executive producer: PWR

Production company: Happy.Film

Director: Oliver Marshall

Client: Revolut Australia

Diana Besharova – Marketing manager

Eva Chen – Marketing manager

Charlie Short – Head of growth