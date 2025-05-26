Reverse Mentoring: The C-Suite’s Secret Weapon For Staying Relevant

Mentoring is no longer a one-way street, writes Geoff Clarke IPG Mediabrands Australia chief operating officer. Today, the most forward-thinking leaders are flipping the script on mentorship and learning from those just starting out.

In 2020, the number of Fortune 500 companies with a mentorship program was only 71 per cent. By 2022, this had grown to 84 per cent, increasing further to 92 per cent in 2023, and skyrocketing to 98 per cent in 2024.

Clearly a well-established mentor program is crucial to both talent development and company success, however in today’s business landscape, the traditional hierarchical mentorship model is at a risk of becoming outdated.

While wisdom and experience of senior leaders remains invaluable, a new paradigm is quickly emerging – reverse mentoring.

Flipping the script, reverse mentoring empowers younger employees to mentor their more experienced counterparts, particularly in areas like technology, digital trends, and emerging cultural shifts.

The latter of those three areas is of particular interest, taking this to the extreme, having a conversation with my 14-year-old son is like talking to someone from a different planet, and forget texting, I basically need a translator in hieroglyphics and acronyms.

From a business point of view, especially for the C-suite, embracing reverse mentoring isn’t just a feel-good initiative; it’s a way for the business they are leading to be competitive and foster a culture of continuous learning.

There’s no denying that the younger you are, the more likely you’re a ‘Digital Native’. While there are always exceptions to that assumption, it is broadly correct.

Reverse mentoring leverages this inherent knowledge, allowing younger employees to share their expertise in areas such as social media, data analytics, AI, IoT and emerging technologies like blockchain and the metaverse.

However, reverse mentoring isn’t solely about technical skills. It’s also about bridging the generational gap in understanding cultural trends, consumer behaviour, improving workplace dynamics. Younger employees can provide valuable insights, helping senior leaders better connect with their clients, customers and employees. The opposite is also true, allowing the C-suite to communicate their business pressures, broadening the knowledge of the younger, less experienced employee.

The benefit of reverse mentoring extends far beyond new skill acquisition. It also fosters a culture of inclusivity, where all employees feel valued and empowered to contribute their unique perspectives. By actively seeking out knowledge and insight from younger employees, senior leaders demonstrate their commitment to diversity of thought and a willingness to challenge traditional hierarchies. It also bridges the generation gap, promotes in-house innovation, leadership development and broadens cultural awareness.

For the C-suite, it’s about future-proofing the organisation. Continuous learning and knowledge sharing, allows companies to become more agile, innovative, and resilient. It also helps improve career pathing, leadership identification.

In Australia, reverse mentoring programs are gaining popularity, but their adoption lags behind the recognition of their value. While a significant portion of businesses recognise the need for programs to address generational gaps, only a fraction has implemented formal reverse mentoring programs. A study by Deloitte Australia found 68 per cent of businesses see the need for these programs, but only 22 per cent have implemented them.

To implement a successful reverse mentoring program, it’s important to clearly define the business goals and objectives and the specific skills or knowledge that the Executive Leadership Team should gain. Thoughtful matching of mentors and mentees based on skills, interests, and personality traits is key, along with providing training and support to ensure both parties are well-equipped. Establishing clear guidelines around communication, confidentiality, and time commitment helps set expectations; while regularly evaluating the program’s effectiveness through feedback and progress tracking ensures it continues to deliver value.

Reverse mentoring is more than just a trendy buzzword; it’s a powerful tool for fostering a culture of continuous learning, inclusivity, and innovation. The key is to approach it strategically, with clear goals, careful planning, and a commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive environment for all.