Retail Mediaworks’ ‘Redworks’ Team Transitions Into Coles 360

Retail MediaWorks has confirmed that the Redworks team will transition into Coles Group, as part of the next phase of growth for Coles 360, Coles’ retail media business.

Since its inception in 2021, Redworks has operated as the dedicated team behind Coles 360, supporting its establishment, scale-up and commercial success. Over the past four years, Redworks has delivered end-to-end media strategy, sales partnerships and ad operations – helping shape Coles360 into a leading retail media network in Australia.

From 1 September 2025, Redworks team members will join Coles Group, reflecting an agreed transition aligned to the long-term growth and integration of the Coles 360 business.

John Georgas, Co-Founder of Retail MediaWorks, said: “We are incredibly proud of the role our Redworks team has played in building and scaling Coles 360. Over the past four years, we have delivered consistent growth leading to strong commercial outcomes for Coles 360 – achievements that reflect the calibre and commitment of everyone involved.”

Michael Courtney, Chief Customer & Digital Officer, Coles Group, commented: “Coles is pleased to welcome members of the Redworks team, who will have the opportunity to join Coles Group within our retail media business, Coles 360. This integration will strengthen Coles’ retail media capabilities, enabling us to better collaborate with our suppliers and communicate more effectively with our customers.

“We’d like to acknowledge and thank Redworks for the work to date over the past four years that has seen Coles 360 successfully grow ahead of target to deliver Coles360 as a leading retail media network in Australia.”

Retail MediaWorks will continue to operate independently, working with retail partners globally, driving commercial performance by developing, scaling and operating their retail media propositions and unlocking new revenue opportunities.