oOh!media’s reo Snares Former Cartology Boss Renae Usher

reo, oOh!media’s retail media arm, has appointed former senior Cartology retail media leader, Renae Usher, into the newly created role of director of sales.

Usher joins reo following announcements earlier this year of major partnerships with leading retailers including Petbarn, Officeworks and Australia Post. reo is in advanced discussions with a number of other high street retailers with further announcements to be made in due course.

With more than 13 years’ experience across retail media, digital and publishing sales, Usher was previously at Cartology for more than three years where she led the successful retail media sales team, spearheading omnichannel activations across for major FMCG brands including Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Mondelez, Mars Wrigley and Nestlé. She has also held leadership roles at Nine and Fairfax, managing major agency relationships and cross-channel solutions.

“Renae’s appointment is a significant signal of reo’s ambition as we continue to build out our team and drive growth for retailers across Australia and New Zealand,” said Andrew Every, chief strategy and retail media officer at oOh!media.

“She has proven experience in scaling retail media networks, collaborating with retailers and their brand partners and her sales leadership will be instrumental in delivering them commercial success while helping shape the next evolution of retail media.”

In her new role, Usher will drive reo’s revenue strategy and lead its sales team, working closely with retailers and brand partners to deliver best-in-class retail media solutions across the full path to purchase including onsite, off-site and in-store.

“Over the past three years at Cartology, I’ve had a front row seat to the growth of retail media and the value it can unlock for both retailers and brands. What drew me to reo is the ability to move at pace and bring together the strategic thinking and collaborative approach of a mature media business, while building something truly new and exciting,” commented Usher on her appointment.

“There’s incredible untapped potential in the retail landscape beyond the big supermarkets, and reo, with the backing of oOh!, is uniquely positioned to help retailers unlock that, fast.

“With a powerful combination of in-store, online and off-network capabilities, reo is creating an ecosystem that connects the entire customer journey.”