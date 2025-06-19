Reload Media Wins Pillow Talk’s Digital Marketing Account

Homeware and bedding brand Pillow Talk, has announced a new partnership with digital marketing agency Reload Media following a highly competitive tender process. This appointment marks an important step in Pillow Talk’s journey to strengthen its brand and reach customers across Australia through creative and customer-focused initiatives.

With a national footprint of over 70 stores and a loyal customer base, Pillow Talk has established itself as a trusted name in Australian homewares, known for its commitment to quality, timeless design, and customer-centric values. As the retail and ecommerce environment continues to evolve, the brand’s new partnership with Reload Media signals a strategic move to enhance its digital capabilities, blending creative innovation with a strong focus on customer experience.

As part of the Hardie Grant Media network, Reload offers access not only to digital expertise but also to broader capabilities across content, creative, and communication.

Working closely with Pillow Talk’s internal teams and agency partners, Reload Media will help shape and deliver audience-focused digital initiatives that reflect the unique character of the Pillow Talk brand. Together, the partnership aims to develop innovative ideas, foster strong collaboration, and test new approaches that create engaging experiences for customers across Australia.

This announcement also marks the beginning of a broader collaboration with Hardie Grant Media, including PR initiatives through Tide Communications. These new partnerships will help us amplify the Pillow Talk voice—authentic, warm, and unmistakably Australian.

“We’re incredibly excited to work alongside Pillow Talk’s talented team,” said Dan Howe, general manager of marketing at Reload Media. “Together, we’re looking forward to building on the great foundation they’ve created and exploring new ways to connect with their audience through creative, customer-first digital marketing.”

“Partnering with Reload Media is an exciting next step in our digital journey. Their innovative thinking and customer-first focus perfectly complement our vision at Pillow Talk—to inspire Australians to create beautiful, comfortable spaces they love,” said Maddy Naylor, head of marketing, Pillow Talk

“Together, we’re committed to delivering meaningful, performance-driven experiences that reflect the heart of our brand.”