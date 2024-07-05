I consider myself to be fairly well travelled. I’ve set foot on all seven continents (eight, if you want to get into the whole New Zealand is its own continent debate). However as anyone who’s travelled extensively will tell you, there’s still a heck of a lot of places I want to go and as I’m now in my fifties, I’m likely not to get to all of them.

As such, I’ve employed an excel spreadsheet to list those places I want to go and formed a rough, rough plan as to how I might achieve them given the uncertain number of years of active travel that remains in front of me. Covid punched an ugly two-year hole in those plans while also casting the fragility of life into even more harsh light. I knew I had to get real about making decisions about which places I wanted to go and those that would stay on the esoteric ‘one day I’ll get there’ list.

Talk to anyone who’s travelled well, and they’ll also tell you the more you travel, the less it’s about selfies in front of the Eifel Tower and more about backstreet café discoveries and the people you meet and the experiences you have. Okay, I still love a selfie with a llama, but cultural immersion and understanding sits very much at the heart of why I travel and love it so much.

All of this, is a very long-winded way to explain how I found myself to be in Copenhagen this June during its 3daysofdesign conference.