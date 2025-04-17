Reddit Answers Lands In Australia, Giving Local Users An AI-Powered Shortcut To Real Conversations

Reddit is bringing its AI-powered Reddit Answers feature to Australia, marking the next step in its global rollout of the new conversational search tool.

Launched earlier this year in the U.S., Reddit Answers is designed to help users find real, human-driven insights from across Reddit’s vast collection of communities, without having to scroll through countless threads.

Now available to Australian redditors, Reddit Answers offers a fresh, intuitive way to get to the heart of what people are saying on just about any topic—from travel hacks to tech support, skincare tips to social commentary.

Here’s how it works

Users type a question into the Reddit Answers interface, and the tool uses AI to scan and summarise the most relevant content from across the platform. It then serves up curated snippets from real conversations, along with links to related communities and posts.

Users can view these summaries inline, or jump directly into the full threads to explore further or ask follow-up questions—either their own or suggested by the AI.

Reddit said the tool is part of its broader goal to make search on the platform “faster, smarter, and more relevant,” and a reflection of how users increasingly turn to Reddit for authentic, experience-based advice. According to the company, people already “know that Reddit has answers,” and the new feature simply helps surface them more effectively.

Initially launched in English, Reddit Answers is now being tested in select markets outside the U.S., with Australia among the first to gain access. The company has plans to expand to additional languages and regions in the coming months.