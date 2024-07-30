Real Estate Partners With 72andSunny In New Brand Campaign

Real Estate has partnered with 72andSunny to launch its new brand strategy and creative platform. The campaign aims to encourage and motivate buyers, sellers, and renters to “Keep Moving” towards their next home.

The centrepiece of the “Keep Moving” campaign is a film directed by Finch’s Australian film director, Nick Ball which launched during coverage of the Paris Olympics on Saturday 27 July.

The multichannel campaign will roll out across TV, BVOD, YouTube, OOH, cinema, radio, digital display, digital audio, and social via Kaimera. The “Keep Moving” platform showcases an empathetic story of the ups and downs of finding a new home and shows how Real Estate can help buyers, sellers, and renters navigate the way forward with a deeply personalised property experience.

The campaign highlights Real Estate’s consumer experience. 10.8 million people visit the platform each month, with more homes for sale than anywhere else.

“As a leading Australian brand, we are proud to continue to feature Australian music and work with Australian talent across our campaigns. Eurogliders’ track, “Heaven (Must Be There)”, became the heart of this story with the lyrics and composition perfectly narrating the many lows and highs of the featured family’s journey,” said Sarah Myers, general manager of audience & marketing at REA Group.

“Our focus on deeply personalising the property experience helps arm property seekers with the right tools, and the confidence, to find their own piece of heaven. As we move into the key spring property season our audience continues to grow and we’re seeing strong consumer engagement with an ongoing uplift in buyer enquiries on our platform”.

“The strategy positions realestate.com.au as a trusted partner empowering and supporting all Australians to progress their property journey. We are really proud to work alongside Real Estate, Finch, and Kaimera to craft this story and campaign,” said Laura Popa, head of brand, 72andSunny.

Further iterations of the campaign will focus on Real Estate’s property value estimation tool, realEstimate, and finding the right home loan with Mortgage Choice as well as exciting new product features.

