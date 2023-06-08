R/GA Wins Intuit QuickBook’s Creative

Intuit QuickBooks, the world’s leading financial technology platform for small businesses, has appointed R/GA to roll out its brand positioning in Australia.

R/GA won the account, which will be led globally by Interpublic Group (IPG) partner agency FCB New York, after a competitive multi-agency review that kicked off in January and was led internally by the brand. The incumbents on the business are Wieden+Kennedy and TBWA. FCB will also work with local market teams at FCB London and FCB Canada across Canada and the UK.

R/GA will be the agency of record for QuickBooks in Australia, bringing to market creative campaigns across the brand’s integrated suite of products under a new global brand platform.

QuickBooks has been steadily expanding to evolve its online accounting software business into a platform of integrated business tools that help business owners simplify operations and manage their finances and their workforce, putting them in complete control of their business.

The decision to bring on R/GA comes as QuickBooks looks to increase awareness around its entire product ecosystem and communicate its full-service offering to an audience of small business owners.

Jane Merrick, marketing firector, Intuit QuickBooks Australia, said, “FCB demonstrated strong data and strategic capability throughout the pitch process and were incredibly passionate about our businesses and our future goals. We are looking forward to creating a close partnership with R/GA in Australia and are excited about what is to come.”