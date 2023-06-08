R/GA Wins Intuit QuickBook’s Creative

R/GA Wins Intuit QuickBook’s Creative
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Intuit QuickBooks, the world’s leading financial technology platform for small businesses, has appointed R/GA to roll out its brand positioning in Australia.

R/GA won the account, which will be led globally by Interpublic Group (IPG) partner agency FCB New York, after a competitive multi-agency review that kicked off in January and was led internally by the brand. The incumbents on the business are Wieden+Kennedy and TBWA. FCB will also work with local market teams at FCB London and FCB Canada across Canada and the UK.

R/GA will be the agency of record for QuickBooks in Australia, bringing to market creative campaigns across the brand’s integrated suite of products under a new global brand platform.

QuickBooks has been steadily expanding to evolve its online accounting software business into a platform of integrated business tools that help business owners simplify operations and manage their finances and their workforce, putting them in complete control of their business.

The decision to bring on R/GA comes as QuickBooks looks to increase awareness around its entire product ecosystem and communicate its full-service offering to an audience of small business owners.

Jane Merrick, marketing firector, Intuit QuickBooks Australia, said, “FCB demonstrated strong data and strategic capability throughout the pitch process and were incredibly passionate about our businesses and our future goals. We are looking forward to creating a close partnership with R/GA in Australia and are excited about what is to come.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Intuit QuickBook r/ga

Latest News

Adobe Boosts Express Platform With Generative AI
  • Technology

Adobe Boosts Express Platform With Generative AI

Adobe has added generative AI to its Express program workflows and the company said that users will be able to create “one-of-a-kind” designs with “speed and ease.” Express serves as a standalone all-in-one content creation app that lets users build and share social media posts, videos, images, PDFs, flyers, logos, and more. The new AI […]

Nova Welcomed Stephen Sanchez In Its Exclusive Red Room
  • Marketing

Nova Welcomed Stephen Sanchez In Its Exclusive Red Room

Last night, Nova listeners and special guests were treated to an exclusive performance by one of the world’s most exciting new artists, Stephen Sanchez. Hosted by Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie, the event was held at The Eveleigh by The Grounds in South Eveleigh, Sydney. After an introduction by Nova’s Mel Tracina, Aunty Joan Bell […]

Aussie Telco Amaysim Unveils” Go on, feel Amaysim” Via WhiteGrey
  • Campaigns

Aussie Telco Amaysim Unveils” Go on, feel Amaysim” Via WhiteGrey

Australian telco, amaysim, has launched a new brand platform, “Go on, feel amaysim”, with a tongue-in-cheek campaign via WhiteGrey. Set against the backdrop of soaring cost of living pressures, the campaign shines a light on the brand’s ongoing mission to liberate customers from the typical drawbacks associated with the telecommunications industry, enticing them to experience […]

iD Collective’s Former Owner Jessica Head Joins Tide.Pr
  • Marketing

iD Collective’s Former Owner Jessica Head Joins Tide.Pr

Tide.pr, a creative communications agency backed by Hardie Grant Media, has welcomed Jessica Head, former agency owner and director at iD Collective, to the business as head of communications following a period consulting to the agency. Head brings a wealth of agency leadership experience to tide.pr, joining during a period of substantial growth, with recent […]

iProspect Nabs Havas’ Nick Kavanagh For Chief Strategy Officer Role
  • Advertising

iProspect Nabs Havas’ Nick Kavanagh For Chief Strategy Officer Role

iProspect, a dentsu company, has announced the appointment of Nick Kavanagh (lead image) as chief strategy officer. Kavanagh joins from Havas Media Australia where he has been chief strategy officer for the past year. He brings a wealth of experience in communications strategy having worked for agencies across the UK and Australia, and been recognised […]

Leos “Keeps ’Em Guessing” In New Work For Honda’s ZR-V
  • Campaigns

Leos “Keeps ’Em Guessing” In New Work For Honda’s ZR-V

To celebrate the launch of Honda Australia’s new medium sized SUV, Leo Burnett has released a cheeky new campaign, “Keep ’Em Guessing”, that teases the fact that anybody could be driving the all-new Honda ZR-V model. Celebrating the fact that because it’s a brand new model, the Honda ZR-V allows you to be an enigma, […]

Bastion Digital Bolsters CX And UX Leadership Teams
  • Marketing

Bastion Digital Bolsters CX And UX Leadership Teams

Bastion Digital, the brand experience, CX and technology transformation arm of Bastion has announced the appointment of Angela Jennings as director – Experience Design and Aaron De Netto as UX/UI Lead. Bastion Digital, managing director, Tim den Braber said of the new appointments: “We’ve had some great momentum since hitting the ground running in the new […]

Special Wins Coopers’ Creative
  • Advertising

Special Wins Coopers’ Creative

B&T staff unanimously declare, "You can keep your marketing dollars, Coopers, we love you just the way you are."