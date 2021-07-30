QUT Business School Launches “Make it Real” Via BCM Group

Queensland University of Technology (QUT) Business School has teamed up with bcm group to launch a new brand platform aiming to encourage prospective students to upskill.

The Make it Real platform, developed by BCM Group, aligns with the real-world positioning of QUT and introduces a new distinct aesthetic for QUT Business School featuring alumni who have Made it Real in their own worlds.

The platform aims to get students to invest in themselves and nurture their inner entrepreneurs.

BCM Director of Media and Strategy Chris Platt, said: “We understood that people in all kinds of business are increasingly looking to make a positive impact, not just make the next pay grade.

“The proposition puts career purpose and impact at the forefront, laying down a challenge to prospective QUT Business School students to Make It Real for themselves.

QUT Faculty Business and Law Executive Dean, Professor Amanda Gudmundsson, said: “Our students come from all walks of life and career stages.

“With this campaign, we wanted to show that the QUT Business School is a place where they feel inspired, included and empowered to realise their own personal values and the positive impact these can have in business and our communities locally and globally.”

