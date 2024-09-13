QIC ‘Chases The Sun’ In Fashion Campaign Via Jane Doe Creation

QIC has launched “Chasing Sunshine”, a colourful new campaign to unveil this year’s Spring and Summer fashion via creative agency Jane Doe Creation.

With the aim to make QIC the go-to fashion destination for Australian families, “Chasing Sunshine” encourages them to visit stores where they can update their seasonal wardrobe.

Connecting to the simple joy of endless sunlit days spent with friends and family in backyards, parks, and open spaces, the campaign offers a snapshot of the vibrant energy that defines Australia’s warmer months.

A 30-second video will feature on digital platforms supported by social and in-store content running in QIC’s 11 centres across the eastern seaboard in QLD, NSW, ACT and Victoria.

QIC head of marketing Bronwyn Cooper says: “We are proud of ‘Chasing Sunshine’ and how it encapsulates the energy, fun, and optimism that defines our work with JDC. We hope our customers enjoy it and feel inspired to make the most of the season.”

Jane Doe Creation executive creative director Penny Buck says: “The dynamics of brand engagement have evolved and while storytelling remains important, in our current environment, where content is consumed in rapid, disjointed pieces, portraying a feeling can be more powerful.

“Chasing Sunshine is our response to this shift — a celebration of the Australian summer that captures the essence of the season in an instantly recognisable way. It’s a nod to the power of simplicity to create cut through.”

The campaign also signals the continued partnership between QIC and JDC, as the agency’s retainer rolls over into 2025.

Buck adds: “Our ongoing partnership with QIC reflects the trust and shared vision we’ve been cultivating over the years, allowing us to consistently deliver work that resonates. Cheers to many more seasons of collaboration and creativity.”

Campaign Credits

Client: QIC

Creative Agency: Jane Doe Creation