PubMatic To Bring Programmatic Video Ads To Roblox’s Metaverse

Roblox, the virtual world platform with 71 million daily users, has struck a deal with PubMatic to enable programmatic media buying of Roblox’s video advertising inventory when it becomes available later this year.

The partnership will allow more brands to reach Roblox’s global community, with nearly half representing the Gen Z demographic as the platform scales access to premium brand advertising demand.

Since 2006, Roblox has built a global community with millions of creators and immersive experiences, from social hangouts and gaming, to concerts, sports, fashion shows, education and entertainment. It claims that it has carved out one of the most robust virtual economies in the world.

The expansion of Roblox’s advertising business enables brands to access this community and activate on the platform without creating custom-built content. 

Like all advertising on Roblox, programmatic ads will be subject to the platform’s community and advertising standards that aim to make advertising safe, transparent and respectful of user’s privacy, while still creating opportunities for the community to innovate, engage and earn. This means Roblox users will know when they are interacting with ad content, and ads will continue to only be served to people aged 13 and older.  

“We are committed to making it easier for brands to foster connections with our highly engaged community on Roblox,” Roblox VP of global partnerships Stephanie Latham said. “Partnering with PubMatic unlocks the opportunity for more advertisers to seamlessly engage this community through preferred content formats, like video, while providing advertiser controls around brand suitability. 

“The ad experience we offer on the platform is built to be immersive instead of disruptive, and true to the Roblox experience that our community of creators, users, and brands know and love.”

PubMatic Americas chief revenue officer Kyle Dozeman said the adtech business is looking forward to “empowering Roblox to maintain full control over its advertising ecosystem while enabling advertisers to reach their target audiences effectively”.

He added: “Advertising creates significant opportunities for many companies, and it funds and fuels the endless potential of the internet. We are thrilled to partner with Roblox to deliver a pioneering advertising solution that marries monetisation with user experience.”




