Premium Content Alliance Announces Claire Williams As Head Of Marketing

The Premium Content Alliance (PCA) has announced the appointment of Claire Williams to the role of head of marketing.

The Alliance was formed in 2020 to promote the efficacy of advertising in premium content-led channels. It does this through three market-facing brands, ThinkTV, ThinkNewsBrands and ThinkPremiumDigital. The founding stakeholders of the Alliance are Foxtel, Foxtel Media, News Corp, Nine, Paramount ANZ and Seven West Media.

Williams joins the business with more than 25 years of marketing and research experience including 14 years with Lion where, in her last role as Consumer Connections Director, she led media and partnerships across some of Australia’s most iconic beer brands.

Prior to that, she was based in London where she held a global role for Diageo and oversaw markets including the US, Europe and Asia.

As the head of marketing for the Premium Content Alliance, Williams will spearhead marketing strategy and output for ThinkTV, ThinkNewsBrands and ThinkPremiumDigital as the organisations continue to future-proof brands and businesses by conducting research others shy away from and stimulating debate through provocative thinking.

Premium Content Alliance CEO Kim Portrate said: “It’s rare to find a candidate with the perfect combination of skills. With her knowledge and experience across multiple categories and countries, Claire is the ideal person to help advertisers and agency partners harness the power of media to build their brands and grow their businesses.

“Post-Covid the world has changed. Now, more than ever, marketers need to be thoughtful, insightful and relevant when connecting with consumers. Claire brings a fresh pair of eyes to our business which is exactly what we need to help advertisers get the most out of media and through this inflection point.”

Williams said: “I’m delighted to join PCA and apply my experience to the expanding opportunity that premium media presents in Australia. The team continues to produce best-in-class research and learnings and I’m looking forward to sharing these insights with our industry colleagues.”

Williams replaces Rowena Newman who departed the business in May following five years in the role. The appointment is effective immediately.