Pray.Com Resurrects Jesus In AI Surprisingly Viral Marketing Videos

Jesus (as well as all 12 disciples) has truly entered the AI era thanks to videos posted on TikTok by @theaibibleofficial.

These videos visualise scenes from the Bible and have helped @theaibibleofficial amass a following of more than 800,000. But the videos aren’t just posted for their own sake – they’re promoting Pray.com, a social impact company and app for faith and prayer.

The videos depict David, Samuel, Jesus, Mary, Noah’s ark shot in the style of The Office and even a ‘trailer’ for the Bible, with videos reaching more than a million views at times. Here’s a look at some of the vids.

The Pray.com mobile app provides daily devotionals, Bible readings and discussions, and Bedtime Bible stories narrated by celebrities.

“The Pray.com team is comprised of people from all backgrounds – some of us pray, some of us meditate, and some of us just want to see more empathy in the world. At Pray.com, we walk the talk, live the d.r.e.a.m., and combine our talents to build something bigger than ourselves,” Pray.com’s website states.

Reactions are split among viewers, with some people believing it’s a great way to spread the word of the Bible, while others are picking apart the lingo, which is “so American and modern, it just feels off” in a comment under one of @theaibibleofficial’s videos.

Throughout history, Jesus has been known by many names: Messiah, Saviour, Son of God, Prince of Peace. However, “Divine” bro wasn’t part of that last, until the Gen Z Bible translation in 2024, in which God is the “top G” and the gospel is the “holy tea”.

Another TikTok account, @GenZBibleStories, is rewriting Bible scriptures in Gen Z lingo, giving the ancient word a modern twist in a loose, conversational style, full of references to vibing, chilling and rizz.

Since it launched in March, the account has amassed nearly 400,000 followers.

While creative takes on the Bible aren’t new, the embeddedness of AI in our daily lives takes this particular creative liberty to new heights and raises questions about what happens when tech meets religion.

The AI world has already seen people lost in spiritual fantasies and “awakened chatbots,” with some believing they have accessed the secrets of the universe through ChatGPT, according to Rolling Stone journalist Miles Klee.

Others have pointed to the similarities between religious rituals and beliefs and the tech world’s fixation on artificial intelligence, complete with digital deities, moral codes, and threats of damnation, according to The MIT Press Reader’s Greg Epstein.

Other accounts have also jumped on the trend, many of them using Google’s Veo 3, an AI video generator, to create influencer-style videos of biblical stories. Unlike earlier tools, Google DeepMind’s Veo 3 enables dialogue, accurate lip-synching, and sound effects. The result is uncannily lifelike.

A TikTok video of Daniel with 6.8 million views from @holyvlogsz depicts him updating viewers on his day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evolving AI (@evolving.ai)

Another account, @biblevlogstv, depicts Eve vlogging in the Garden of Eden, alongside Adam.

But while creators are having fun with creating just about anything their minds can conjure, there is a dark side to the power that AI has given us.

Google’s Veo 3 has been used to perpetuate racist stereotypes. Videos depicting black people as monkeys, South Asian people being chased by a giant soap and shower head, and Orthodox Jewish men chasing large gold coins down a hill and a Jewish man enjoying a concentration camp and saying that while it is a bit smokey, “something smells really nice out here”.

Will these biblical reenactments seem so real to some that they do in fact believe God is speaking through them? Or are they an innocent marketing ploy directing people to find faith and community with Pray.com?