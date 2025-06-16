Chery Picks Up Creative Speed With Dentsu Behind The Wheel & Zeno Managing PR

Chery Motors has appointed Dentsu Creative as its new creative agency of record in Australia, with Zeno Group named as its retained public relations agency, following competitive pitch processes for both roles.

The dual appointments come as the fast-growing Chinese automotive brand ramps up its presence in the Australian market with new vehicle launches, a growing dealer network, and a strong focus on electric and hybrid models.

Dentsu Creative will lead the charge on brand campaigns and creative communications, crafting what it describes as “bold, high-impact campaigns” to support Chery’s expansion. The appointment marks a significant return to the automotive category for Dentsu, following the end of its ten-year partnership with Toyota in 2023.

“With our deep expertise in the automotive space — both locally and globally — we’re thrilled to partner with Chery as it rolls out an exciting new generation of vehicles,” a Dentsu Creative spokesperson said.

Chery’s local operations are led by chief operating officer Lucas Harris, who said the brand was impressed by Dentsu’s strategic and creative credentials. “Their strategic expertise and creative energy align perfectly with our vision as we continue to grow our brand and connect with audiences in more impactful ways,” Harris said.

The win is the first under Dentsu’s interim creative leadership, with Brett Colliver currently guiding the Australian team following the departure of CCO Ben Coulson earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Zeno Group has been tasked with elevating Chery’s media presence and executive profile in Australia. The agency will deliver integrated communications that include earned media, brand experiences, and partnerships.

Harris said Zeno’s “passion for our business” and “insightful strategic approach” stood out during the pitch process.

“Zeno’s passion for our business, along with the team’s creative thinking and insightful strategic approach, shone throughout the pitch process. Australia plays a critical role in Chery’s global expansion plan and this is going to be significant year for us. We have every confidence that together, we’ll build great momentum for Chery as a challenger brand built to provide the very best for Australian families. With a range of new energy vehicles to be launched shortly, Chery is well-positioned for continued growth throughout 2025,” said Harris.

“Chery is a global brand bringing impressive vehicles and a bold ambition to the Australian market,” added Sarah Littlefair, managing director, Zeno Group Australia. “The opportunity to help accelerate Chery’s local profile through a creative, earned-first approach is incredibly exciting for our team.”

Founded in 1997, Chery is one of the fastest-growing automotive brands in Australia, recording a 216 per cent year-on-year sales increase. The company’s global footprint spans more than 80 countries, with over 15 million vehicles sold and an R&D workforce of 5,500 across China, Europe and the US.