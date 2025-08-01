Polished Man Urges People To Paint A Nail To End Violence Against Women & Children

Media agency Lacuna Agency and creative Two Tractors have teamed-up to launch the 2025 Polished Man campaign; a bold movement to end violence against women and children in Australia before it even begins.

Launching August 1, the campaign will rally Australians to take a standby painting one fingernail, a powerful symbol of solidarity and a conversation-starter that helps raise critical funds for grassroots solutions building safer Australian communities for women and children.

“Polished Man isn’t just a campaign, it is a call to action,” said Natalie Kean, founder of Lacuna Agency.

“Violence against women and children in Australia is a national crisis. We’re here to confront the silence, challenge the culture that enables it, and rally everyday Australians to be part of the solution.”

This year’s campaign takes an unfiltered approach to storytelling, centred around raw and intimate filmed conversations. With one nail painted, ambassadors share unscripted reflections on identity, relationships and accountability. These moments of vulnerability are designed to disrupt harmful gender-stereotypes, create connection, and inspire real action.

“At Polished Man, we believe that preventing violence starts with courageous conversations and bold ideas,” said Meenal Khare, CEO of Polished Man and ygap. “This campaign invites men in particular to reflect, step up, and be part of the solution, not just in theory, but in action.”

“We’re really pleased to play even a small role in sparking conversations,” added Two Tractors co-founder, Andy Gaunt. “We have to believe change is possible. Lacuna Agency have been a fantastic partner throughout the process, providing guidance and leaning into thought provoking ideas.”

Funds raised this year will directly support the Polished Innovators Accelerator, a first-of-its-kind program backing frontline, community-led projects that focus on preventing violence before it starts. It’s a future-focused investment in systems and solutions that keep women and children safe.

By painting a nail, having a conversation, or making a donation, Australians can take one small but meaningful step toward a safer, more respectful society.