PMG Wins $15M Media Account For Vocus, Parent Company Of Dodo & iPrimus

Independent media agency PMG, founded by Chris Nolan and Di Richardson, has won the media account for telecommunications company Vocus.

The move sees the independent take over media planning and buying for brands including Dodo and iPrimus. Media spend on the account, previously held by Initiative, is thought be north of $15 million.

“We were incredibly impressed with the offering and insights presented by PMG through the process. They stood out with their sharp thinking, data-driven approach and understanding of our brands as well as the rapidly evolving Australian media landscape,” said Tony Timpanaro, GM – marketing, Vocus.

“We also felt a great connection with the PMG team and their ethos. As fellow challengers in their industry, we look forward to working with them over the coming years to continue growing the Dodo and iPrimus brands.”

Commenting on the agency appointment, Peter Toone managing director, said: “From our very first meeting with the Vocus team, we felt as though there was a very natural alignment between the two businesses.

“We have a clear goal for our clients: to outgrow their competition. We do this through a combination of deep client business knowledge and the codification of full funnel performance. This is a dynamic category with a very talented marketing team and we are delighted to be partnering with them moving forward.”