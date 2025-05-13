MediaPartner Content

Pinterest Unpacks Ariarne Titmus’ Olympic Mindset

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
L-R: Melinda Petrunoff, Ariarne Titmus.

Day one opened with a buzz as Pinterest’s ANZ Managing Director, Melinda Petrunoff, took the stage to kick things off with a welcome address, followed by a heartfelt fireside chat with Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus.

In her address, Melinda highlighted the changing digital landscape and emphasised how Pinterest–which reaches over 8.6 million Australians a month–can help brands drive measurable results, all in a positive environment. Over the last two years, we’ve overhauled our suite of lower funnel products, and launched automated solutions like Pinterest Performance+ to help brands get the most out of every ad impression. We are now delivering results across the full funnel, including more clicks and conversions than ever before.

Melinda was then joined on stage by Ariarne, who shared personal stories of perseverance, the importance of staying grounded, and how her inner circle helped her through both victories and setbacks as a world champion swimmer. During their conversation, Ariarne also discussed her exciting pursuits outside the pool and reflected on the mindset it takes to break new ground, whether in sport or in life.

“When you’re in an Olympic environment, everyone there has done the work, everyone’s trained hard, it’s all mental.”

Now is the time for inspiration in the wake of challenges in our industry, too. With everyday Australians feeling economic pressure, marketers know every dollar has to deliver—and we need full-funnel solutions that drive real impact. That’s where Pinterest shines.

No conference is complete without festivities, and the evening came alive at the much-anticipated Pinterest Welcome Party. The theme was based on the Pinterest Predicts trend “Cherry Coded” and attendees dressed to impress thanks to a Pinterest board drop that included styling ideas to inspire outfits—a testament to Pinterest’s power to help people plan and style for any moment, both big and small.

Stay tuned for more this week from Cairns!

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

