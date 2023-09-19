Pinterest Is Proudly Presenting Cannes In Cairns 2024!!

Pinterest is incredibly proud to be back for the third time as B&T’s principal sponsor for Cannes in Cairns.

We love being in sunny Cairns, connecting with the industry and having the opportunity to drive comprehension about what Pinterest stands for and the unique benefits of advertising with us.

Reflecting on our highlights from 2023’s stellar event and why we’re coming back in 2024:

Cannes in Cairns was bigger and bolder – this translated into thought-provoking discussions with peers on the conference floor and record-breaking attendance.

A content program that centred on propelling the industry forward through conversations and content that challenged us.

The amazing speakers line up from Stan Grant, Jane Caro to Karen Nelson-Field and industry titans tackling the biggest topics.

Our Pinterest moments – from the Pinterest Hub, highlighting how trends on Pinterest are different leaving attendees with micro-makeover, nail art and tattoos. And, of course, Pinchella!

The biggest highlight for Pinterest, was having Erin Elofson, head of Canada and APAC region at Pinterest address attendees on creating a better internet. Elofson challenged the audience to think about how we can put wellbeing and values at the centre of product, innovation and policy decisions. We look forward to building on this in 2024.

Cannes in Cairns has cemented itself as a key event and moment for the industry. Like B&T‘s ambition, we will bring the best of Pinterest forward, engaging attendees in new ways and importantly, continue to showcase to the industry that we’re different – we’re different when it comes to our value as an ads platform, but also in the policies we implement, the inclusive products we launch, and how we intentionally build for positivity.

We will work to continue to raise the bar and strengthen content to ensure next year’s event is even more innovative and challenging to the industry.

We’re excited to be back – see you soon in Cairns!