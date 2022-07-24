PHD Wins Tea Brand Ekaterra’s Media

PHD Wins Tea Brand Ekaterra’s Media
PHD had been appointed to deliver integrated media strategies, planning and buying duties for ekaterra, the world’s largest tea business. ekaterra’s core brands include Lipton, PG Tips, Pukka, & T2.

On the appointment, Aparna Sundaresh, chief marketing and digital officer, ekaterra, said: “I am delighted to partner with the talented team at PHD on our journey to grow a world of well-being.

Our iconic tea brands like Lipton, PG Tips, Pukka, T2 and many more have deep cultural resonance. I look forward to bringing the power of these brands into every household through agile, effective, and innovative media thinking.”

Mark Jarrett PHD Group CEO Australia said: “We’re excited to be teaming up with some fantastic brands, some with a 100+ year heritage and some newer challengers in the ekaterra portfolio”

Philippa Brown, WW CEO, PHD, said: “PHD is thrilled at the prospect of working with ekaterra. We have enjoyed our interactions with the entire team and found the process collaborative, transparent and expertly managed. We are excited to help the brands achieve a disproportionate share of attention as we work to achieve sustainable and consistent growth over the coming years.”

The appointment is effective from August.

The appointment follows recent wins by PHD Australia, including Celebrity Cruises, Swisse and the Brisbane Festival.

