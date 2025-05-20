AdvertisingNewsletter

Perfection Fresh Appoints Emotive As Lead Creative Partner

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Perfection Fresh, fresh produce company, has appointed independent creative agency Emotive to lead its brand and campaign work nationally.

Perfection Fresh will join a roster of blue chip brands including Google, Audible, Revlon, Pernod Ricard, Unilever, Breville, Mount Franklin, Wotif and Optus.

As part of the partnership, Emotive will roll out Perfection Fresh’s refreshed brand identity and develop brand and product campaigns for hero lines including Broccolini, Qukes baby cucumbers, Mix-a-Matos and more.

“Fresh produce branding is still a foreign concept for most consumers in what’s traditionally seen as a commoditised category. So we needed an agency that could push creative boundaries across both traditional and non-traditional channels with ideas that avoid the dreaded ‘meh’. Emotive’s track record in using emotion to influence behaviour and drive decision making alongside the agility that comes with independence, made the choice easy. We’re excited to bring the work to life together,” Luke Gibson, chief marketing & innovation officer, Perfection Fresh said.

“This partnership is a huge opportunity to use creativity to challenge some deeply entrenched conventions in how Australians shop for fresh produce. There’s so much untapped brand potential and the chance to elevate Perfection Fresh to a position where consumers want to trade up is an exciting challenge. What makes it even better is how ambitious Luke and the team are to create ideas that genuinely change how people feel. We’re thrilled to be on board and already feeling the momentum with the team,” Simon Joyce, CEO & founder, Emotive added.

Related posts:

  1. Emotive Taps Michelle Lomas To Head Up New Partnerships Arm
  2. Avid Collective Named Native Advertising Platform Of The Year At Global Native Advertising Institute Awards
  3. Wonderful Strengthens TSA Riley’s Digital Presence With New Online Platform
  4. Vinyl Media Appoints Tahlia Phillips As Head Of Publishing & Chantelle Schmidt As Editorial Lead For Refinery29
TAGGED: ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

Cookies May Linger, But Aussie Consumers Are Already Moving On
Ogilvy Network ANZ Unites Social & Influence Expertise Under Social@Ogilvy Banner
Customer Vs Employee Value Propositions: The Disconnect & How To Fix It
‘It’s In A Different Category’ – 36 Months Backs YouTube Exemption From Age Restrictions & Outlines What’s Next
Register Lost your password?