Perfection Fresh Appoints Emotive As Lead Creative Partner

Perfection Fresh, fresh produce company, has appointed independent creative agency Emotive to lead its brand and campaign work nationally.

Perfection Fresh will join a roster of blue chip brands including Google, Audible, Revlon, Pernod Ricard, Unilever, Breville, Mount Franklin, Wotif and Optus.

As part of the partnership, Emotive will roll out Perfection Fresh’s refreshed brand identity and develop brand and product campaigns for hero lines including Broccolini, Qukes baby cucumbers, Mix-a-Matos and more.

“Fresh produce branding is still a foreign concept for most consumers in what’s traditionally seen as a commoditised category. So we needed an agency that could push creative boundaries across both traditional and non-traditional channels with ideas that avoid the dreaded ‘meh’. Emotive’s track record in using emotion to influence behaviour and drive decision making alongside the agility that comes with independence, made the choice easy. We’re excited to bring the work to life together,” Luke Gibson, chief marketing & innovation officer, Perfection Fresh said.

“This partnership is a huge opportunity to use creativity to challenge some deeply entrenched conventions in how Australians shop for fresh produce. There’s so much untapped brand potential and the chance to elevate Perfection Fresh to a position where consumers want to trade up is an exciting challenge. What makes it even better is how ambitious Luke and the team are to create ideas that genuinely change how people feel. We’re thrilled to be on board and already feeling the momentum with the team,” Simon Joyce, CEO & founder, Emotive added.