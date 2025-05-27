PepsiCo & F1 Shift Gears With Global Multi-Year Partnership

Formula 1 and PepsiCo have announced a landmark multi-year global partnership that will see the beverage and snack giant become an Official Partner of the sport until 2030.

The deal unites the speed and spectacle of Formula 1 with some of PepsiCo’s most iconic brands, including Sting Energy, Gatorade, and Doritos.

Described by Formula 1 President & CEO Stefano Domenicali as “a sparkling union,” the agreement is set to drive fan engagement far beyond the track.

“Today is a moment to celebrate the partnership between two iconic and historic global brands,” Domenicali said. “PepsiCo will tap into the unique potential of Formula 1 as a global platform to connect with new audiences and we will benefit from their energy, their extraordinary products and their loyal community”.

At the heart of the partnership is a bold strategy to immerse fans in the F1 universe through unique on-pack promotions, digital experiences and co-branded content designed to make the sport more accessible and entertaining.

From 2026, PepsiCo products will also be poured and served at all Formula 1 Grands Prix, and its brands will feature in dedicated Fan Zones and activations worldwide.

PepsiCo’s Sting Energy brand will serve as the Official Energy Drink of Formula 1, while Gatorade is set to power the high-intensity F1 Sprint format, becoming its Official Partner from Spa-Francorchamps onwards.

“Formula 1’s unmatched global platform and tremendous growth trajectory align perfectly with our ambitions to accelerate our brands – particularly Sting Energy – on the world stage,” said Eugene Willemsen, chief executive officer, International Beverages, PepsiCo.

Doritos will take on the role of Official Savoury Snack Partner of Formula 1, with global rights to activate in-stadium and at home.

In addition to expanding fan-facing efforts, PepsiCo will also support the future of the sport through a new partnership with F1 Academy. Retail integration will play a significant role too, with F1-themed packaging, in-store activations, and promotional campaigns creating fresh ways for fans to engage in the lead-up to each race.

“Together, we’ll deliver bold, innovative experiences that connect with drivers and fans at race venues and well beyond,” Willemsen added. “While also supporting Formula 1’s continued expansion to new audiences worldwide in markets where PepsiCo and Sting have a strong presence”.

With races regularly drawing millions of viewers, including 10 per cent higher average viewership on Sprint weekends, the snack brand’s visibility is set to soar.

The booming popularity of Formula 1 has been supercharged by the success of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, which has introduced the sport to millions of new fans, particularly in the United States and other emerging markets. The docuseries’ behind-the-scenes storytelling has helped humanise the drivers, amplify rivalries, and turn casual viewers into die-hard supporters, creating fertile ground for brands like Doritos to engage with a passionate, global audience.

As Formula 1 continues its global expansion, this partnership marks a significant step in the sport’s commercial evolution.